Kayaker found dead after being struck by lightning on river in Florida's Gulf Coast

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Flo. - A man kayaking on a river in Santa Rosa County, Florida, died after being struck by lightning and falling into the river.

On Sunday afternoon, 18-year-old Michael Vargas and his father were kayaking on the Blackwater River when Vargas was struck by lightning and fell off his kayak.

Vargas' dad and Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation employees witnessed the incident, and immediately began searching for him in the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was notified of Vargas' disappearance just before 12:30 p.m., and was dispatched to assist with the search along with Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Daphne Search and Rescue.

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FWC said Vargas was found dead in the water.

"The FWC extends its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Michael Aiden Vargas during this difficult time," Florida FWC said in a statement.

This is the second reported lightning death in the U.S. in 2026, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.

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A 41-year-old man died in April while walking through a parking lot in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, the National Lightning Safety Council reported.

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On average, since 2016, 17 people die each year from lightning strikes.