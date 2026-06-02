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Kayaker found dead after being struck by lightning on river in Florida's Gulf Coast

This is the second reported lightning death in the U.S. in 2026, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
Lightning Safety Specialist John Jensenius and Dr. Taryn Travis, a Burn Surgeon at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, joins FOX Weather to share the best tips on how to stay safe during this type of severe weather, after a man in Wisconsin tragically died. 09:27

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Lightning Safety Specialist John Jensenius and Dr. Taryn Travis, a Burn Surgeon at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, joins FOX Weather to share the best tips on how to stay safe during this type of severe weather, after a man in Wisconsin tragically died.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Flo. - A man kayaking on a river in Santa Rosa County, Florida, died after being struck by lightning and falling into the river.

On Sunday afternoon, 18-year-old Michael Vargas and his father were kayaking on the Blackwater River when Vargas was struck by lightning and fell off his kayak.

Aerial view of Blackwater River in Milton, Florida at sunrise

Aerial view of Blackwater River in Milton, Florida at sunrise

(George Dodd / Getty Images)

Vargas' dad and Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation employees witnessed the incident, and immediately began searching for him in the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was notified of Vargas' disappearance just before 12:30 p.m., and was dispatched to assist with the search along with Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Daphne Search and Rescue.

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FWC said Vargas was found dead in the water.

A scenic view of the Blackwater River Swing Bridge spanning the Blackwater River in Milton, Florida, on a partly cloudy day.

A scenic view of the Blackwater River Swing Bridge spanning the Blackwater River in Milton, Florida, on a partly cloudy day. 

(Rob Perlis / Getty Images)

"The FWC extends its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Michael Aiden Vargas during this difficult time," Florida FWC said in a statement.

This is the second reported lightning death in the U.S. in 2026, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.

MAN DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY LIGHTNING IN WISCONSIN PARKING LOT AS SEVERE STORMS ROLL THROUGH THE REGION

2026 lightning fatalities as of June 1. lightning fatalities

2026 lightning fatalities as of June 1. 

(National Lightning Safety Council / FOX Weather)

A 41-year-old man died in April while walking through a parking lot in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, the National Lightning Safety Council reported.

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On average, since 2016, 17 people die each year from lightning strikes.

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