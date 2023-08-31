Search
Florida dog reunited with owner after being separated during Idalia

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm at Keaton Beach in Florida’s Big Bend on Wednesday morning, causing storm surge up and down the Sunshine State’s Gulf coastline.

Copper the pup was reunited with their owner on Thursday after having been separated during Hurricane Idalia.

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm at Keaton Beach in Florida’s Big Bend on Wednesday morning, causing storm surge along the Sunshine State’s Gulf coastline.

One of the areas hit by storm surge was Charlotte County, where the lost pup was found.

"Paws-itively heartwarming reunion alert!" Charlotte County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post.

Copper the pup had gone on an "unexpected adventure," CCEM said, but was reunited with their owner, thanks to the work of Senior Animal Control Officer Emily Graham.

CCEM encouraged Floridians to contact them should they find animals that may have become lost after Hurricane Idalia. 

"Let the animal-saving magic begin!" they said. "Let's keep those tails wagging!"

  • Flooding from Idalia in Charlotte County in southwest Florida.
  • Flooding from Idalia in Charlotte County in southwest Florida.
  • Flooding from Idalia in Charlotte County in southwest Florida.
  • Flooding from Idalia in Charlotte County in southwest Florida.
  • Flooding from Idalia in Charlotte County in southwest Florida.
  • Flooding from Idalia in Charlotte County in southwest Florida.
  • Flooding from Idalia in Charlotte County in southwest Florida.
  • Flooding from Idalia in Charlotte County in southwest Florida.
Photos taken Wednesday showed floodwater from Idalia blanketing city streets in Charlotte County. 

CHARLESTON SLAMMED WITH STORM SURGE AS IDALIA CONTINUES POUNDING THE SOUTHEAST

After striking Florida, Idalia moved through Georgia and the Carolinas, which also experienced significant storm damage. Now downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, Idalia has left the continental U.S. and is currently headed toward Bermuda.

