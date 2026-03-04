Spring forward 2026: Everything you need to know as daylight saving time begins Sunday

It’s that time of year again — time to spring ahead!

For some of us, we’ve been waiting for this day. For others, not so much — especially the winter lovers. Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 8.

When the clock strikes 2 a.m., clocks will 'spring ahead' to 3 a.m.

Daylight saving time

While you will lose an hour of sleep, in turn, evenings will feel longer thanks to later sunsets.

Why is daylight saving time used?

While many believe this practice was created to give farmers an extra hour of sunlight, that’s actually not the case.

In fact, daylight saving time was created to conserve energy and shift daylight hours to better align with when most people are awake.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the idea was proposed in 1895 by George Vernon Hudson. An entomologist by trade, Hudson presented a paper to the Royal Society of New Zealand suggesting a two-hour shift to allow for more daylight to collect insects.

The practice of shifting the clocks gained widespread popularity during World War I, as nations like Germany and England sought to conserve energy during the conflict.

Similarly, in 1918, the U.S. implemented a temporary daylight saving time, known as "war time," though it wasn’t until 1966 that the practice was standardized nationwide.

Which U.S. states participate in daylight saving?

Excluding Hawaii and most of Arizona, the rest of our 48 states and Washington, D.C. participate in daylight saving time.

Daylight gained in March during daylight saving time

Certain U.S. territories, such as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, do not follow daylight saving time as well.

How to prepare and adjust for the time change?

According to Carondelet Health Network, there are five key tips to help with daylight saving adjustments: maintain your schedule, get ready for the change early, get enough daylight, avoid eating late and set the right environment.

It’s still advised to get your regular 7 to 9 hours of sleep even when losing an hour, so it’s best to plan ahead.

Maybe go to bed a few minutes earlier each night and be sure to get enough daylight as it helps increase serotonin, which aids in waking up naturally, said Carondelet Health Network.

You should also avoid eating late as it could disrupt sleep and make sure your bedroom environment is conducive for good sleep.

When it comes to actually adjusting your clocks, smartphones will automatically adjust, but analog and digital clocks connected to Wi-Fi will need manual changes.

Longer daylight and later sunsets ahead

As we pass the spring equinox, natural daylight increases rapidly; this coincides with the start of daylight saving time, which shifts the sunset an additional hour later.

And as the seasons change, places like Washington, Idaho, Montana and Minnesota gain more than an hour and a half of total daylight.

By the end of the month, it will be nearly two hours later than at the start.

Sunrise and sunset in Chicago from the beginning of March unril the end of March

(FOX Weather)



Between the natural changing of the seasons and the shift to daylight saving time, the New York and Chicago metros will have about 80 minutes of total sunlight gained, with sunsets pushed back by more than an hour and a half by the end of the month.