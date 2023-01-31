Watch: Drone captures train derailed by extreme flooding in New Zealand

TE PUJE, New Zealand – A freight train derailed earlier this week after traveling through New Zealand floodwaters.

David Holwerda captured the footage showing the aftermath and the extensive flooding around the train tracks in Te Puke, on Sunday morning. No one was injured in the incident, according to local news outlets.

New Zealand’s MetService forecast more heavy rain for Auckland on Tuesday as deadly floods continue to impact the region. A state of emergency was declared after floodwaters forced roads to be closed, trapping drivers in their cars during the evening commute last Friday.

Auckland International Airport set a daily, monthly and all-time 24-hour rainfall record, accumulating 9.80 inches of rain Friday. The previous 24-hour record was only 6.37 inches, set on Feb. 16, 1985.

The western parts of the Bay of Plenty has been under a MetService warning reserved for only the most extreme weather events due to nearly 6 inches of expected heavy rain.

"This rainfall has the potential to bring severe impacts to the area including dangerous river conditions and significant flooding," MetService meteorologist John Law said. "Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities."

Rainfall amounts ranged from 1 to 2 inches per hour for three to four hours, and parts of the city ended up with more than 10 inches in less than a day.

Severe Weather Warnings remain in place for many parts of the north of Aotearoa New Zealand including Red Heavy Rain Warnings for Northland, Auckland north of Orewa and the Coromandel Peninsula and now Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau.