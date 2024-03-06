How parents can prepare children for daylight saving time change

Sleep-deprived parents are probably dreading the daylight saving time change coming this weekend unless they have prepared their family ahead of time.

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 10, at 2 a.m. when the clocks spring forward by one hour. Meaning when your little one goes to bed at 7:30 p.m., they will wake up one hour later in the morning, probably throwing off your whole nap/sleep schedule.

The transition from DST to standard time and vice versa can be rough for little ones and their parents. There are several sleep experts with recommendations to help your children adjust to the time change.

Pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp, the author of "The Happiest Baby on the Block," recommends a gradual transition to the new bedtime.

"Every evening — for the four or so evenings leading up to daylight saving time — shift dinner and bedtime 15 minutes earlier if in spring, and 15 minutes later if in fall," Karp writes. "Four nights tends to work well for most children, but your child may only need two nights, depending on your baby or toddler’s temperament."

If you are reading this the night before DST starts, and you haven't done the gradual transition. That's OK too.

The baby sleep gurus of "Moms on Call" say to put your baby to sleep on Saturday, March 9, at their normal time and be sure to adjust the analog clocks one hour forward. On Sunday, resist the urge to let your child sleep in and wake them according to the new time. Then follow the clock and stick to your normal nap and bedtime schedule.

Stick to your bedtime routine

The biggest suggestion by all sleep experts is to stick to your bedtime routine, whether that's a bottle, bath and a book or whatever order works for your little one.

This routine is what helps children know that it's time for sleep.

Karp also recommends getting in some quality outdoor time in the morning during this transition. He said it helps toddlers and older children burn energy and exposes them to sunlight, which produces the sleep hormone melatonin.

According to Moms on Call, the transition to the time change can take about three days before your child adjusts. Meanwhile, Karp says the transition may take up to a week for little ones and adults.