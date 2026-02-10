Search
Climbers stranded on Colorado summit due to severe winter weather

The climbers, located at approximately 14,000 feet, were flown from the summit to the ground.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
FILE: Professional rock climber halted by winter weather at 2,600 feet

COLORADO - Two climbers were rescued on Saturday in Rocky Mountain National Park after becoming incapacitated from severe winter conditions.

Colorado park rangers were contacted late Friday night by the 47- and 50-year-old climbers, who were trying to climb Keiner’s Route on Longs Peak. They reported that they were unable to continue their route and had not planned to camp overnight.

PHOTOS: HIKERS SUFFERING HYPOTHERMIA RESCUED AFTER GETTING LOST IN HEAVY SNOW

After keeping in touch with the pair throughout the night, park rangers initiated a rescue operation early Saturday morning.

Two Rocky Mountain National Park search and rescue teams, along with members of Larimar County Search and Rescue, began hiking towards the stranded climber.

 High winds blow snow high in the peaks of Rocky Mountain National Park.

(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images / FOX Weather)

A U.S. Forest Service Helicopter and a Flight For Life helicopter tried to reach the pair, but were forced to abort due to high winds.

By that afternoon, additional resources were requested from the Colorado National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility at Buckley Space Force Base.

2 DEAD AFTER AVALANCHE NEAR SITE OF WINTER OLYMPICS IN ITALIAN ALPS

A Chinook helicopter with a flight crew, along with rescuers, made contact with the climber at approximately 2:15 p.m. The climbers, located at approximately 14,000 feet, were flown from the summit to Upper Beaver Meadows Road.

The peaks of Rocky Mountain National Park are covered in snow. 

(elen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Park rangers are now warning visitors to be vigilant in the harsh winter conditions that can persist in the high country even when the overall snow pack is below average.

Those that are planning to climb in an alpine environment should plan ahead and be prepared for ice, snow, high winds and subzero temperatures.

