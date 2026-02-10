Climbers stranded on Colorado summit due to severe winter weather

COLORADO - Two climbers were rescued on Saturday in Rocky Mountain National Park after becoming incapacitated from severe winter conditions.

Colorado park rangers were contacted late Friday night by the 47- and 50-year-old climbers, who were trying to climb Keiner’s Route on Longs Peak. They reported that they were unable to continue their route and had not planned to camp overnight.

After keeping in touch with the pair throughout the night, park rangers initiated a rescue operation early Saturday morning.

Two Rocky Mountain National Park search and rescue teams, along with members of Larimar County Search and Rescue, began hiking towards the stranded climber.

A U.S. Forest Service Helicopter and a Flight For Life helicopter tried to reach the pair, but were forced to abort due to high winds.

By that afternoon, additional resources were requested from the Colorado National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility at Buckley Space Force Base.

A Chinook helicopter with a flight crew, along with rescuers, made contact with the climber at approximately 2:15 p.m. The climbers, located at approximately 14,000 feet, were flown from the summit to Upper Beaver Meadows Road.

Park rangers are now warning visitors to be vigilant in the harsh winter conditions that can persist in the high country even when the overall snow pack is below average.

Those that are planning to climb in an alpine environment should plan ahead and be prepared for ice, snow, high winds and subzero temperatures.