Photos: Hikers suffering hypothermia rescued after getting lost in heavy snow

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – Rescue officials sprang into action to help two individuals exploring the Mount Rose Summit in Nevada.

Officials from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada were called in to help two hikers who got lost after going off-trail on Friday.

Search and rescue officials were called in to assist with the rescue due to nightfall, lowering visibility, and snowy weather approaching the region.

Both hikers were quickly located, with one of them exhibiting mild signs of hypothermia, according to rescue officials. They were treated at the scene before being removed from the location.

The first signs and symptoms of hypothermia can include shivering, confusion, slurred speech, drowsiness and fumbling hands.

Members of the search and rescue team secured the individual in a sled wrapped in a blanket and pulled them out of the wintry landscape.

Officials used ropes tied to the sled to pull the hiker to safety amid strong snowfall.

Officials suggest bringing plenty of food, water and a navigation device if you plan to explore the back country.