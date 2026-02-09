Search
Earth & Space
Published

Photos: Hikers suffering hypothermia rescued after getting lost in heavy snow

Officials were called in to help two hikers who got lost after going off-trail.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – Rescue officials sprang into action to help two individuals exploring the Mount Rose Summit in Nevada.

Officials from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada were called in to help two hikers who got lost after going off-trail on Friday.

Search and rescue officials were called in to assist with the rescue due to nightfall, lowering visibility, and snowy weather approaching the region.

  • Members of the Washoe County Search and Rescue Team set up a hiker on a sled to be extracted from the Mount Rose Summit.
    Image 1 of 4

    Members of the Washoe County search and rescue team set up a hiker on a sled to be extracted from the Mount Rose Summit. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

  • Members of the Washoe County Search and Rescue Team walk through heavy snow to rescue two hikers in Nevada.
    Image 2 of 4

    Members of the Washoe County search and rescue team walk through heavy snow to rescue two hikers in Nevada. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

  • Search and Rescue officials extract a hiker wrapped in a blanket due to mild hypothermia conditions.
    Image 3 of 4

    Search and rescue officials extract a hiker wrapped in a blanket due to mild hypothermia conditions. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

  • Search and Rescue officials use a sled to extract a hiker suffering hypothermia.
    Image 4 of 4

    Search and rescue officials use a sled to extract a hiker suffering hypothermia. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

Both hikers were quickly located, with one of them exhibiting mild signs of hypothermia, according to rescue officials. They were treated at the scene before being removed from the location.

WHAT IS HYPOTHERMIA?

The first signs and symptoms of hypothermia can include shivering, confusion, slurred speech, drowsiness and fumbling hands.

Members of the search and rescue team secured the individual in a sled wrapped in a blanket and pulled them out of the wintry landscape.

Hypothermia often occurs at very cold temperatures, but you can still be susceptible at temperatures as warm as 60 degrees.

Officials used ropes tied to the sled to pull the hiker to safety amid strong snowfall.

WATCH: NYPD, FDNY RESCUE 3 PEOPLE FROM ICY WATERS IN QUEENS

Officials suggest bringing plenty of food, water and a navigation device if you plan to explore the back country.

