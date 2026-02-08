2 dead after avalanche near site of Winter Olympics in Italian alps

VALTELLINA, ITALY - Two skiers have died in an avalanche that happened near the site of the Winter Olympics in the Italian alps on Saturday, local authorities said.

Fire and rescue officials said a serious avalanche accident left three skiers caught in the early afternoon, two of whom later died and the third person sustaining injuries.

The avalanche happened on Alpe Meriggio in Valtellina. The risk of avalanches in the area was very high at the time, according to AINEVA, Italy's snow and avalanches risk association.

Valtellina is a major hub for the 2026 games, with Bormio hosting men's alpine skiing and ski mountaineering, and Livigno hosting freestyle skiing and snowboarding, valley officials said.

Bormio is approximately 40 miles from the site of the avalanche, and Livigno is about 60 miles away.

A helicopter worked to rescue one of the skiers who was buried under the snow, but they were pronounced dead.

Footage of the rescue was released by the Vigili del Fuoco, Italy's firefighting service, and shows their response.