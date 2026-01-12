Search
2 killed by avalanche in Washington's Central Cascades, after repeated atmospheric rivers drop heavy snow

Parts of the Pacific Northwest were under a High Avalanche Risk last week after recent atmospheric rivers dropped feet of snow across the Cascades.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Learn: Reading weather info to learn about avalanche threat

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Two men were killed during an avalanche in a remote area near Longs Pass in Washington's Cascade Mountains last Friday. 

AVALANCHE SAFETY TIPS

Kittitas County Sheriff's officials said that four backcountry travelers were caught in an avalanche around 4:00 p.m. local time. 

(Kittitas County Sheriff/Facebook / FOX Weather)

The two survivors were able to send a distress signal using a satellite radio and were rescued that evening, according to the office.

Recovery teams airlifted the bodies of the victims Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office said the party was using two snowmobiles to travel.

An exact cause of the avalanche has not been released.

A weaker atmospheric river will persist through Tuesday morning that could bring snow to higher elevations and rain to the foothills of the Cascades and Olympic Mountains.

An avalanche threat remains for part of the Cascades through Monday.

