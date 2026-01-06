Feet of snowfall possible in the Cascades as storms and colder air impact the Pacific Northwest

The Cascades could see feet of snow accumulation as multiple storms and colder air move into the area through Thursday.

Colder temperatures are coming behind a system across the Pacific Northwest and will allow for feet of snow to accumulate across the Cascade Mountains, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Periods of heavy rain are possible near the coast, but rain totals should be much lower compared to recent flooding.

As a pair of systems pivot south and eastward out of the Gulf of Alaska, moisture will push into coastal and mountainous regions of Washington and Oregon.

A storm system is currently bringing heavy rain and breezy conditions to the coast. Rain will increase while snow levels remain low, allowing snow to fall at and below the mountain passes.

The snow will become heavy at times, and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Cascades through Thursday afternoon.

Between 2 and 4 feet of snow is possible, as well as wind gusts over 35 mph, which could cause whiteout conditions at higher elevations.

The heaviest mountain snow will likely last through midday Wednesday, with approximately 10 to 20 inches of new snow.

Some areas across the Pacific Northwest have a high avalanche risk, too.

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center is highlighting a massive pattern change that's expected to occur across the West into mid-January.

Some areas in California currently sit almost 200% above their normal rain, but a break from the wet weather is on the way. A strong ridge of high pressure is set to develop over the Northeastern Pacific and move into the West Coast in the next few weeks.