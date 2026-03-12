Tornado safety: The safest areas to protect yourself and why to avoid overpasses

When a tornado occurs while driving, you need to think and act quickly. Many people believe stopping under a highway overpass is safe because it’s a sturdy concrete structure—a misconception reinforced by scenes in Hollywood movies as well.

1 DEAD, 3 INJURED AFTER SEVERE STORMS SLAM MISSISSIPPI AMID POWERFUL MULTIDAY THREAT

But in reality, the common misconception, in fact, is very dangerous.

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

Seeking shelter under an overpass is possibly one of the worst things you can do.

Why shouldn’t you hide under an overpass?

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), hiding out under a highway overpass during a tornado actually puts you at greater risk of harm.

You can get seriously injured by flying debris from the strong tornadic winds or even worse, killed.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TORNADO WATCH, TORNADO WARNING AND TORNADO EMERGENCY?

"Flying debris becomes dangerous missiles in the tornado airflow," Ground Zero Storm Shelters said.

Flying debris can hurtle at incredible speeds, ranging in size, capable of penetrating clothing and skin, posing a serious risk of life-threatening injury or death.

PHOTOS: DEADLY TORNADOES, MASSIVE HAIL, HEAVY RAIN RIP THROUGH MIDWEST, SOUTHERN PLAINS

One can even get blown or carried away in the intense tornadic winds, the NWS said.

And being under the narrow space beneath an overpass can actually increase wind speeds under the bridge.

According to Ground Zero Storm Shelters, "If an overpass is directly in the path of a tornado, the wind could change direction by nearly 180 degrees as the vortex passes."

What to do instead — when in the car or at home

Instead of driving to the closest overpass, it's safer to remain inside your vehicle with your seatbelt fastened.

Ground Zero Storm Shelters said to keep your head below the windows and protect it with your hands and a blanket if available.

2 KILLED AFTER POWERFUL TORNADO RIPS THROUGH INDIANA, LEAVING 'TOTAL DEVASTATION' AMID SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK

If there’s a lower area nearby, such as a ditch or depression, carefully leave the car and lie down there, shielding your head with your hands.

If you can safely make it out of your car to a shelter, it is even better, as being in the car during a tornado is unsafe.

The NWS highlights how important it is to be proactive as well, like keeping up with the local weather news and alerts.

If you're in your house, you should go to the basement, safe room or any room away from windows and use blankets, mattresses or helmets to protect your head from flying debris.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

More helpful tornado safety tips

Before a storm, try to tie down any loose furniture or objects outside.

Wear sturdy shoes.

Have protective gear ready — helmet, pillow, blanket, metal trash can, etc.

Abandon any mobile home or shed if you're in or near one and seek shelter.

Avoid areas with high ceilings, like gymnasiums, churches or cafeterias.

Try to put as many walls—without windows — between you and the outside as possible.

Know where heavy objects are around the house and don't hide under them as they could crush you.

HOW ARE TORNADOES RATED? THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE EXPLAINED

With over 30 confirmed tornadoes ripping through the Heartland in March in less than a week, the severe weather season is already ramping up, and it's important to know these tips and stay prepared.