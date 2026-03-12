Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

1 dead, 3 injured after severe storms slam Mississippi amid powerful multiday threat

Power outages spiked across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia Thursday morning, as a line of severe thunderstorms blasted through the Southeast — the final act of a multiday severe weather threat that spawned deadly tornadoes in the Midwest earlier this week.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Severe storms sweep across Mississippi State University Thursday morning. 02:47

Watch: Severe storms soak Mississippi State University

Severe storms sweep across Mississippi State University Thursday morning.

MONTICELLO, Miss. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported Thursday that 1 person was killed, and 3 others were hurt after severe thunderstorms swept through Lawrence County Wednesday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the strongest storms moved through the area around 8 p.m. local time, with rain persisting into early Thursday.

PHOTOS: DEADLY TORNADOES, MASSIVE HAIL, HEAVY RAIN RIP THROUGH MIDWEST, SOUTHERN PLAINS

Severe storms tore down trees in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Wednesday night.

Severe storms tore down trees in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Wednesday night.

(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook / FOX Weather)

More than 40,000 customers were still without power Thursday morning, with other damage concentrated in Amite, Lincoln, Smith, Pike and Walthall counties.

Power outages spiked across Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia Thursday morning, as a line of severe thunderstorms blasted through the Southeast — the final act of a multiday severe weather threat that spawned deadly tornadoes in the Midwest earlier this week.

Tags
Loading...