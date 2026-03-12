1 dead, 3 injured after severe storms slam Mississippi amid powerful multiday threat

MONTICELLO, Miss. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported Thursday that 1 person was killed, and 3 others were hurt after severe thunderstorms swept through Lawrence County Wednesday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the strongest storms moved through the area around 8 p.m. local time, with rain persisting into early Thursday.

More than 40,000 customers were still without power Thursday morning, with other damage concentrated in Amite, Lincoln, Smith, Pike and Walthall counties.

Power outages spiked across Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia Thursday morning, as a line of severe thunderstorms blasted through the Southeast — the final act of a multiday severe weather threat that spawned deadly tornadoes in the Midwest earlier this week.