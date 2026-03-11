Search
The FOX Weather App
Weather News
Published

2 killed after powerful tornado rips through Indiana, leaving 'total devastation' amid severe weather outbreak

Despite the destruction in Lake Village, the fire chief believes days of advance warnings saved many lives.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari breaks down the dangerous severe storm that ripped through the Kankakee, Illinois area, spawning numerous tornadoes that caused significant damage in impact areas, triggering the first Tornado Emergency of the year.

RECAP: Play-by-play of the explosive storm spawned multiple tornadoes and triggered 2026’s First Tornado Emergency

FOX Weather Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari breaks down the dangerous severe storm that ripped through the Kankakee, Illinois area, spawning numerous tornadoes that caused significant damage in impact areas, triggering the first Tornado Emergency of the year.

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ind. – A powerful tornado barreled into Lake Village, Indiana Tuesday night, killing at least two people. The twister injured several others, destroyed homes and snapped power poles in what first responders called "total devastation."

According to the FOX Forecast Center, long-track supercell thunderstorms spawned numerous tornadoes through the afternoon and evening Tuesday, triggering the first tornado emergency of the year as severe storms moved over Knox, Indiana, about 45 miles east of Lake Township.

PHOTOS: DEADLY TORNADOES, MASSIVE HAIL AND FLOODING RIP THROUGH MIDWEST, SOUTHERN PLAINS, KILLING AT LEAST TWO

  • LAKE VILLAGE, INDIANA - MARCH 10: An employee emerges after being rescued from a Family Dollar store destroyed by a tornado on March 10, 2026 in Lake Village, Indiana. The National Weather Service had issued an urgent warning about a large tornado moving through the area, calling it a "life-threatening situation."
    LAKE VILLAGE, INDIANA - MARCH 10: An employee emerges after being rescued from a Family Dollar store destroyed by a tornado on March 10, 2026 in Lake Village, Indiana. The National Weather Service had issued an urgent warning about a large tornado moving through the area, calling it a "life-threatening situation."   ((Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images))

  • LAKE VILLAGE, INDIANA - MARCH 10: First responders survey a destroyed Family Dollar store where two employees were trapped and later rescued uninjured after a tornado struck on March 10, 2026 in Lake Village, Indiana. The National Weather Service had issued an urgent warning about a large tornado moving through the area, calling it a "life-threatening situation."
    LAKE VILLAGE, INDIANA - MARCH 10: First responders survey a destroyed Family Dollar store where two employees were trapped and later rescued uninjured after a tornado struck on March 10, 2026 in Lake Village, Indiana. The National Weather Service had issued an urgent warning about a large tornado moving through the area, calling it a "life-threatening situation."   ((Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images))

  • Large hail damages windshield in Bradley, IL, March 10.
    Large hail damages windshield in Bradley, IL, March 10.  (James Knapp)

  • BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 19: Lightning streaks across the sky over west Bloomington as seen from Rosehill Cemetery on February 19, 2026, in Bloomington, Indiana. At least one tornado later touched down, damaging a bank, the animal shelter, and multiple homes and other structures.
    BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 19: Lightning streaks across the sky over west Bloomington as seen from Rosehill Cemetery on February 19, 2026, in Bloomington, Indiana. At least one tornado later touched down, damaging a bank, the animal shelter, and multiple homes and other structures.  ((Photo by Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images))

State police said Wednesday that Gov. Mike Braun has been briefed.

CAR SWEPT OFF FLOODED ROAD IN INDIANA

The two victims were an elderly man and an elderly woman from the same family, Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The county coroner's office is expected to provide more details later in the day.

After an initial search that lasted overnight, no one is currently missing, but Indiana State Police will assist in a second search Wednesday morning.

Large hail damages car Bradley, IL, March 10.

The tornado struck Lake Village, home to roughly 700 people, around 7 p.m. local time, according to officials. Lake Township Fire Chief Rob Chuchill called it a "direct hit."

Firefighters described rescuing people trapped in homes amid pitch-black conditions.

HOW ARE TORNADOES RATED? THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE EXPLAINED

"Total devastation. There were houses that collapsed, there were people trapped in houses," recalled Churchill.

Emergency crews picked through the debris of their own homes — four firefighters were among those dealing with extensive damage.

A more complete damage survey is underway and the National Weather Service (NWS) will send a survey team to determine the intensity of the tornado.

Brandon Copic shot of a tornado in Illinois on March 10, 2026.

Officials said fewer than 10 people were injured; several were hospitalized.

Despite the destruction, Churchill believes days of severe weather warnings helped save many lives. 

THIS IS WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU ARE DRIVING AND THERE IS A TORNADO ON THE GROUND

"This was reported days before. The National Weather Service, all the Chicago stations, all the weather people were reporting this," Churchill said Wednesday. 

"I think if it wasn't for that, I really truly think that our injuries and fatalities would be considerably higher — I think people were well warned."

Kankakee, Illinois Mayor Chris Curtis joins FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne after a life-threatening tornado, accompanied by damaging hail and torrential downpours, ravaged the county. Significant structural damage has been reported to homes and businesses, and some rescues took place overnight.

Kankakee Mayor reports on devastating severe storms after ‘hectic’ 24 hours

Kankakee, Illinois Mayor Chris Curtis joins FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne after a life-threatening tornado, accompanied by damaging hail and torrential downpours, ravaged the county. Significant structural damage has been reported to homes and businesses, and some rescues took place overnight. Curtis says the last 24 hours

The fire department was in close communication with the NWS and emergency management operations as the storm unfolded Tuesday.

This allowed firefighters to position spotters in Illinois after a tornado was confirmed in Kankakee, 20–30 miles west of Lake Village.

Officials said they activated tornado sirens as soon as they saw that a tornado had in fact formed.

NOAA'S STORM PREDICTION CENTER DEBUTS REVAMP TO SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOKS THIS SEASON

State Police said five other counties were impacted: southern Lake County, Jasper, Starke, southern Porter and LaPorte, with damage extending 50 miles east from the Illinois-Indiana state line.

North Newton High School is working with the Red Cross and is serving as a shelter for the displaced.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is on his way to the scene and will have live reports later Wednesday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

