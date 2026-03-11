2 killed after powerful tornado rips through Indiana, leaving 'total devastation' amid severe weather outbreak

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ind. – A powerful tornado barreled into Lake Village, Indiana Tuesday night, killing at least two people. The twister injured several others, destroyed homes and snapped power poles in what first responders called "total devastation."

According to the FOX Forecast Center, long-track supercell thunderstorms spawned numerous tornadoes through the afternoon and evening Tuesday, triggering the first tornado emergency of the year as severe storms moved over Knox, Indiana, about 45 miles east of Lake Township.

State police said Wednesday that Gov. Mike Braun has been briefed.

The two victims were an elderly man and an elderly woman from the same family, Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The county coroner's office is expected to provide more details later in the day.

After an initial search that lasted overnight, no one is currently missing, but Indiana State Police will assist in a second search Wednesday morning.

The tornado struck Lake Village, home to roughly 700 people, around 7 p.m. local time, according to officials. Lake Township Fire Chief Rob Chuchill called it a "direct hit."

Firefighters described rescuing people trapped in homes amid pitch-black conditions.

"Total devastation. There were houses that collapsed, there were people trapped in houses," recalled Churchill.

Emergency crews picked through the debris of their own homes — four firefighters were among those dealing with extensive damage.

A more complete damage survey is underway and the National Weather Service (NWS) will send a survey team to determine the intensity of the tornado.

Officials said fewer than 10 people were injured; several were hospitalized.

Despite the destruction, Churchill believes days of severe weather warnings helped save many lives.

"This was reported days before. The National Weather Service, all the Chicago stations, all the weather people were reporting this," Churchill said Wednesday.

"I think if it wasn't for that, I really truly think that our injuries and fatalities would be considerably higher — I think people were well warned."

The fire department was in close communication with the NWS and emergency management operations as the storm unfolded Tuesday.

This allowed firefighters to position spotters in Illinois after a tornado was confirmed in Kankakee, 20–30 miles west of Lake Village.

Officials said they activated tornado sirens as soon as they saw that a tornado had in fact formed.

State Police said five other counties were impacted: southern Lake County, Jasper, Starke, southern Porter and LaPorte, with damage extending 50 miles east from the Illinois-Indiana state line.

North Newton High School is working with the Red Cross and is serving as a shelter for the displaced.

