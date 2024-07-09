Search
Memorable Category 1 hurricanes to hit the US

Category 1 hurricanes are the lowest category on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, but as seen with Beryl, they can still make quite an impact. Here are some other memorable Category 1 hurricanes

Hurricane Beryl slammed Texas on Monday, and while Beryl was only a Category 1 cyclone, the storm caused widespread damage in places like Houston and Galveston, knocked out power to nearly 3 million and killed at least seven people in the U.S. 

Category 1 hurricanes are the lowest category on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, but as seen with Beryl, they can still make quite an impact. 

A Category 1 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 74-95 mph, and according to NOAA, homes can sustain damage to roofs, gutters and other exposed areas. Diseased trees and weak branches are usually snapped by the strong winds.

Along the coast, a Category 1 hurricane can produce a storm surge from 4 to 5 feet. This rise in water level can cause localized erosion and flood low-lying areas.

On average, seven tropical storms strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane every season, with the first forming around August 11 and the last on November 15.

Memorable Category 1 strikes on the U.S.

Hurricane Nicole (75 mph) - 2022

  • Landfall location: Vero Beach, Florida
  • U.S. damage: < $1 Billion
  • Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida, on Nov. 10, 2022. Five deaths were tied to the storm that caused significant beach erosion in Central Florida.
  • In this aerial view, a seawall along a condo building is shown breached by Hurricane Nicole on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
  • Beach Erosion damage in Daytona Beach, FL
  • Nicole landfall in Bahamas
Hurricane Isaias (85 mph) - 2020

  • Landfall location: Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina
  • U.S. damage: $4.8 billion
  • Hurricane Isaias caused significant power outages and a tornado outbreak along the Eastern Seaboard. Nearly 3 million outages were reported from the Carolinas to New England, and at least ten deaths were attributed to the storm in the Lower 48.
Hurricane Florence (90 mph) – 2018

  • Landfall location: Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
  • U.S. damage: $24.2 billion
  • Hurricane Florence was slow moving, which allowed the storm to weaken before landfall but led to significant flooding in the Carolinas. The hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 south of Bermuda but made landfall in the Tar Heel State as a Category 1. The hurricane holds the records for producing the most rainfall in South Carolina and North Carolina. NOAA reported at least 54 people were killed, and the storm’s name has since been retired.
Hurricane Matthew (85 mph) – 2016

  • Landfall location: McClellanville, South Carolina
  • U.S. damage: $10 billion
  • Matthew was the costliest natural disaster of 2016 and impacted every state from Florida to Virginia. At least 47 people were killed in the U.S. as the storm traveled up the seaboard while weakening. The hurricane peaked at Category 5 strength in the Caribbean but made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1. Similar to Florence, the name Matthew was retired and will not be used again to name cyclones in the Atlantic basin.
