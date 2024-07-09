Memorable Category 1 hurricanes to hit the US

Hurricane Beryl slammed Texas on Monday, and while Beryl was only a Category 1 cyclone, the storm caused widespread damage in places like Houston and Galveston, knocked out power to nearly 3 million and killed at least seven people in the U.S.

Category 1 hurricanes are the lowest category on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, but as seen with Beryl, they can still make quite an impact.

7 FACTS TO KNOW ABOUT HURRICANES

A Category 1 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 74-95 mph, and according to NOAA, homes can sustain damage to roofs, gutters and other exposed areas. Diseased trees and weak branches are usually snapped by the strong winds.

Along the coast, a Category 1 hurricane can produce a storm surge from 4 to 5 feet. This rise in water level can cause localized erosion and flood low-lying areas.

On average, seven tropical storms strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane every season, with the first forming around August 11 and the last on November 15.

LIVE HURRICANE TRACKER MAPS

Memorable Category 1 strikes on the U.S.

Hurricane Nicole (75 mph) - 2022

Landfall location: Vero Beach, Florida

U.S. damage: < $1 Billion

Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida, on Nov. 10, 2022. Five deaths were tied to the storm that caused significant beach erosion in Central Florida.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Hurricane Isaias (85 mph) - 2020

Landfall location: Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina

U.S. damage: $4.8 billion

Hurricane Isaias caused significant power outages and a tornado outbreak along the Eastern Seaboard. Nearly 3 million outages were reported from the Carolinas to New England, and at least ten deaths were attributed to the storm in the Lower 48.

Hurricane Florence (90 mph) – 2018

Landfall location: Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

U.S. damage: $24.2 billion

Hurricane Florence was slow moving, which allowed the storm to weaken before landfall but led to significant flooding in the Carolinas. The hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 south of Bermuda but made landfall in the Tar Heel State as a Category 1. The hurricane holds the records for producing the most rainfall in South Carolina and North Carolina. NOAA reported at least 54 people were killed, and the storm’s name has since been retired.

Hurricane Matthew (85 mph) – 2016