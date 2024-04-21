Search
Celebrate Earth Day: Easy ways you can help preserve our planet

Helping to preserving our home is easier than you think. Here are some tips to help you honor Mother Earth on Earth Day and beyond.

By Hillary Andrews Source FOX Weather
April 22 is Earth Day, but why? 01:16

Must know facts about why we celebrate Earth Day

April 22 is Earth Day, but why?

April 22 is Earth Day. Started in 1970, the day celebrates our home and promotes efforts aimed at protecting the environment.

Countless people are working every day to preserve our planet.

While most people enjoy spending time sunning on the beach, some volunteer to restore sand dunes by planting seagrass. The plants help secure sand along the coast and help protect the delicate environment from hurricanes.

REBUILDING SAND DUNES FOR EARTH DAY

File: Grass-covered dunes separated homes and the gulf before Hurricane Ian.

(Allison Cekay / Getty Images)

Volunteers are also helping remove hundreds of thousands of pounds of trash from the water, including a non-profit group in Hawaii. The group uses two missions a year to troll for trash floating in the Pacific Ocean.

On the mainland, scuba divers plunged into the iconic blue waters of Lake Tahoe to remove underwater trash by hand. In all, more than 25,000 pounds of junk was removed from the lake. Among the garbage that was found was a Walkman, a bathtub and lamp posts.

Clean Up The Lake spent 12 months recovering submerged litter around all 72-miles of Lake Tahoe’s shoreline.

(Clean Up The Lake / FOX Weather)

Easy ways you can help preserve Earth

Here are some tips to help safeguard our home with choices you make every day. Some of these suggestions are so easy that maybe we can all follow them year-round.

WATCH YOUR STEP? SAVING SEA TURTLES DURING SPRING BREAK

FILE: A green sea turtle hatchling.

FILE: A green sea turtle hatchling.

(National Park Service / FOX Weather)

  • Get an appreciation of nature by visiting a national park.
  • Use a reusable water bottle instead of a single-use plastic one.
  • Reuse your grocery bags or purchase a fabric one and keep it in the car.

MOST PLASTIC RECYCLING ENDS UP IN THE TRASH, GREENPEACE REPORT FINDS

Trash accumulates along Ballona Creek in Culver City, California after heavy rains.

(Citizen of the Planet/UIG / Getty Images)

  • Work from home instead of commuting or even opt for a meat-free lunch to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Choose biodegradable poop bags for the next dog walk. Or even better, get biodegradable poop paper. Buying in bulk for man's best friend also cuts down on packaging.

EASY WAYS TO BE AN ECO-FRIENDLY PET PARENT

Children play with a dog in a water fountain on July 26, 2023 in New York during a heat wave.

File: Children play with a dog in a water fountain on July 26, 2023 in New York during a heat wave.

(ED JONES/AFP / Getty Images)

