FOX Weather celebrates National Parks Week with inside look at most stunning locations in America

Saturday marks the start of National Parks Week, and FOX Weather is excited to bring you an inside look at some of the country's most stunning locations.

FOX Weather is exploring the elements of America’s grand landscapes, and as part of the week's celebration, Robert Ray will explore "Utah’s Mighty Five" national parks throughout the week.

Join us all week long as we take the adventure to the screen with dynamic tours and explorations. Ray kicks off the week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah on Monday. On Tuesday, he will be live from Canyonlands National Park just to the south of the Arches.

On Wednesday, the trek continues to Capitol Reef National Park, which offers more breathtaking visuals. On Thursday, Bryce Canyon National Park awaits with its out-of-this-world landscape and burnt orange hues.

To end the week, Ray will be in Zion National Park, which offers stunning vistas and rivers.

Before embarking on those scenic tours, here are some of Ray's features from previous celebrations of National Parks Week.

Badlands National Park: Home to world's richest fossils

A must see on any tour of national parks is a trip to South Dakota, where you can find some of the world's richest fossils.

"It’s an incredible, expansive landscape," Ray said. "It almost feels like you’re not on Earth; you’re on an alien planet of some sorts. But there’s some truth to that as much of this topography is not found anywhere else on the blue planet."

Grand Canyon National Park: 1.2 billion years of transformation

Carved by the rushing waters of the Colorado River, the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona is considered one of the finest examples of arid land erosion in the world.

The canyon is immense, averaging 4,000 feet deep from east to west for its entire 277 miles and 6,000 feet at its deepest. Its width in one section is 18 miles.

"Over the course of 1.2 billion years, the Grand Canyon has gone through a lot of transformation," says Joelle Baird with Grand Canyon National Park. "(The observation area) is at 7,000 feet elevation. The Colorado River is roughly at 2,500 feet. So we have about 5,000 feet of elevation of rich biodiversity."

