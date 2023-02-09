Race against time: Bitter cold threatens survivors after deadly quakes kill over 20,000 in Turkey, Syria

Freezing temperatures are putting rescuers in a race against time to pull as many people as they can from the rubble of collapsed buildings after a series of powerful earthquakes killed more than 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria this week.

The death toll has now surpassed the 2011 earthquake in Japan that triggered a tsunami and killed more than 18,000 people.

The Associated Press reports that many of the tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in the historic earthquakes have sought shelter in places like tents and stadiums, while many more have been sleeping outdoors and huddled around campfires to keep warm.

Temperatures overnight have been dropping into the 20s while only warming into the 30s and 40s during the day.

And because of the weather, fears are growing that people trapped in the debris have died from being exposed to the freezing temperatures more than 72 hours after the earth shook.

The AP reports that the survival window for those trapped under the rubble or unable to obtain necessities was closing rapidly. At the same time, they said it was too soon to abandon hope.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been touring devastated regions of the country since the earthquakes struck and has declared a three-month state of emergency in response. He also declared seven days of mourning to honor those who were lost and affected by the massive earthquakes.

Crews worked for six hours to free a 12-year-old girl and her father from the rubble of a building that collapsed during the earthquake in Turkey.

.According to the Spanish volunteer nonprofit organization Intervencion Ayuda y Emergencias (IAE), the two were about 5 meters (16 feet) below the surface.

"Hugs of joy" were shared following the rescue, IAE wrote on Twitter.

Syria Civil Defence released video of two girls being pulled from the rubble of their collapsed home in Jindares, Syria, on Wednesday.

The video shows one of the girls being dug out from the rubble while the end of the video shows rescuers attempting to rescue the second girl.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that hundreds of families were still stuck under rubble in Jindires after the collapse of about 90 buildings, according to Storyful.

Earthquake aid hampered by road damage

According to the Associated Press, the first U.N. aid trucks to enter northwestern Syria from Turkey arrived on Thursday. Other aid organizations have also sent in shipments of food and supplies, but the AP says the U.N. is only authorized to deliver aid through one border crossing, which has been hampered by road damage.

Other organizations worldwide have also sent teams and supplies to hard hit areas in Turkey and Syria.

With such catastrophic damage, however, more help is welcome. There are many ways you can help earthquake victims .

Millions of people were jolted awake when the first earthquake, a magnitude 7.8, struck the region at 4:17 a.m. local time Monday (8:17 p.m. EST Sunday) and was almost immediately followed by a strong 6.7 magnitude aftershock, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) .

Nine hours later, the region had another violent shake with a powerful 7.5 magnitude aftershock – just one of more than 150 aftershocks of varying magnitude that have continued to shake the region. And the USGS expects those to continue for the foreseeable future.

This series of earthquakes is now the deadliest quake event since a 9.1 earthquake in Japan in 2001 triggered a tsunami and killed nearly 20,000 people.

According to USGS data, Monday's initial 7.8 magnitude quake had a depth of 11 miles and was likely felt as far away as Beirut in Lebanon and Cairo in Egypt.

The area where the earthquake struck is considered seismically active. However, the USGS said there had previously only been three quakes of magnitude 6 or larger within about 150 miles of the epicenter since 1970.

The AP noted that some 18,000 people were killed during powerful earthquakes that shook northwestern Turkey in 1999.