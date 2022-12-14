Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

'I'm super shooken up': New Orleans-area resident describes moments tornado hits town

About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area triggering at least one confirmed tornado.

By Angeli Gabriel , Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Chalmette, Louisiana resident Angel Landry tells FOX Weather that debris is scattered everywhere, and neighbors have lost homes after a tornado hit St. Bernard Parish.  07:20

Chalmette, LA resident reacts to tornado: It's scary, you get shaken up

Chalmette, Louisiana resident Angel Landry tells FOX Weather that debris is scattered everywhere, and neighbors have lost homes after a tornado hit St. Bernard Parish. 

For the second time this year, a tornado moved through Chalmette, Louisiana, destroying everything in its path.

Angel Landry's voice trembled as she told FOX Weather what had happened in the moments before the tornado touched down in her town.

"I'm sorry – I'm super shooken up," Landry said.

About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area triggering at least one confirmed tornado.

Landry and her family watched as a tornado hit. 

"All the things that you see on TV and hear about tornadoes when you're so close to one, it's just that. To see complete homes go up into the air and just disintegrate," she explained.

Landry captured video of the second tornado she and her family experienced in less than a year.

Power flashes visible during a tornado sighting in Chalmette, Louisiana.  00:45

Tornado spotted in Chalmette, Louisiana

Power flashes visible during a tornado sighting in Chalmette, Louisiana. 

The last tornado struck in March, and she says that New Orleans is no stranger to having severe weather impact the region.

In March, two tornadoes tore through a part of New Orleans, killing a 25-year-old man and leaving a wide path of destruction.  

The town of Arabi was also devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Some spots were 10 to 20 feet underwater when the levees broke. 

"I've watched this whole parish rebuild from complete devastation after Katrina and then in March when this tornado came through and happened," Landry said. 

The latest tornado was part of a severe weather outbreak that began on Tuesday in Texas and Oklahoma before moving eastward.

  • New Orleans Tornado Damage
    Image 1 of 12

    Several homes and businesses were damaged in the tornado that struck south of New Orleans (New Orleans Fire Department.)

  • New Orleans Tornado Damage
    Image 2 of 12

    Several homes and businesses were damaged in the tornado that struck south of New Orleans (New Orleans Fire Department.)

  • New Orleans Tornado Damage
    Image 3 of 12

    Several homes and businesses were damaged in the tornado that struck south of New Orleans (New Orleans Fire Department.)

  • New Orleans Tornado Damage
    Image 4 of 12

    Several homes and businesses were damaged in the tornado that struck south of New Orleans (New Orleans Fire Department.)

  • Damage at Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Training Academy and Range in Harvey, Louisiana on December 14, 2022.
    Image 5 of 12

    Damage at Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Training Academy and Range in Harvey, Louisiana on December 14, 2022. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office )

  • Damage at Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Training Academy and Range in Harvey, Louisiana on December 14, 2022.
    Image 6 of 12

    Damage at Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Training Academy and Range in Harvey, Louisiana on December 14, 2022. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office )

  • Image 7 of 12

    Chalmette, Louisiana resident Angel Landry tells FOX Weather that debris is scattered everywhere, and neighbors have lost homes after a tornado hit St. Bernard Parish.  (Angel Landry)

  • Damage at Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Training Academy and Range in Harvey, Louisiana on December 14, 2022.
    Image 8 of 12

    Damage at Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Training Academy and Range in Harvey, Louisiana on December 14, 2022. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office )

  • Damage at Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Training Academy and Range in Harvey, Louisiana on December 14, 2022.
    Image 9 of 12

    Damage at Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Training Academy and Range in Harvey, Louisiana on December 14, 2022. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office )

  • Louisiana tornado damage
    Image 10 of 12

    Tornado damage south of New Orleans (Councilman Scott Walker)

  • Louisiana tornado damage
    Image 11 of 12

    Tornado damage south of New Orleans (Councilman Scott Walker)

  • Louisiana tornado damage
    Image 12 of 12

    Tornado damage south of New Orleans (Councilman Scott Walker)

In her video, the tornado is seen dancing over homes, white fencing and a car driving toward Landry's direction.

"It was absolutely insane," Landry said.

The dark gray funnel arched over Chalmette. Inside the tornado, lightning flashed.

Commuters in New Orleans witnessed a tornado appear Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: Patrick Fortier/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) 00:27

Tornado causes power flashes in New Orleans sky

Commuters in New Orleans witnessed a tornado appear Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: Patrick Fortier/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)

And while Landry remains shaken up, she knows that just like the last time her city experienced hardship, they know exactly what to do.

"We will rebuild," she explained. "It's a resilient place to be."

Tags
Loading.