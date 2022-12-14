'I'm super shooken up': New Orleans-area resident describes moments tornado hits town

For the second time this year, a tornado moved through Chalmette, Louisiana, destroying everything in its path.

Angel Landry's voice trembled as she told FOX Weather what had happened in the moments before the tornado touched down in her town.

"I'm sorry – I'm super shooken up," Landry said.

About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area triggering at least one confirmed tornado.

Landry and her family watched as a tornado hit.

"All the things that you see on TV and hear about tornadoes when you're so close to one, it's just that. To see complete homes go up into the air and just disintegrate," she explained.

Landry captured video of the second tornado she and her family experienced in less than a year.

The last tornado struck in March, and she says that New Orleans is no stranger to having severe weather impact the region.

In March, two tornadoes tore through a part of New Orleans, killing a 25-year-old man and leaving a wide path of destruction.

The town of Arabi was also devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Some spots were 10 to 20 feet underwater when the levees broke.

"I've watched this whole parish rebuild from complete devastation after Katrina and then in March when this tornado came through and happened," Landry said.

The latest tornado was part of a severe weather outbreak that began on Tuesday in Texas and Oklahoma before moving eastward.

In her video, the tornado is seen dancing over homes, white fencing and a car driving toward Landry's direction.

"It was absolutely insane," Landry said.

The dark gray funnel arched over Chalmette. Inside the tornado, lightning flashed.

And while Landry remains shaken up, she knows that just like the last time her city experienced hardship, they know exactly what to do.

"We will rebuild," she explained. "It's a resilient place to be."