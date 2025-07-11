Trump heads to Texas as flood tragedy deepens with new storms brewing, ongoing search for over 150 missing

KERRVILLE, Texas – As ominous storm clouds gather once more over Texas, the desperate search for more than 150 individuals still missing since the catastrophic July 4 floods has now stretched into its second week.

With 120 confirmed fatalities – including 39 children – from the devastating deluge caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry dumping four months of rain in two days, concerns are mounting that any additional rain could severely impede the already massive search and rescue operations.

Deaths and missing people have been reported across Kerr, Burnet, Travis, Kendall, Tom Green and Williamson counties. No survivors have been found since the day of the flooding.

President Donald Trump and the first lady are expected to arrive in Kerrville at 12:20 p.m. CT to survey the damage and meet with local officials and affected families.

This comes as the community of Kerrville is still in shock and grieving. A growing downtown memorial is adorned with flowers and visited by those seeking solace and a place to mourn.

"Just seeing these small faces will absolutely break your heart," FOX Weather's Katie Byrne observed.

Survivors of Texas floods paint grim picture of deluge

Intense rainfall unleashed catastrophic flash flooding, turning the tranquil Guadalupe River into a raging, destructive wave. A wall of water ripped through homes and cabins, sweeping people downstream. The death toll from this inland flood event quickly surpassed the flooding fatalities from last year's Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. It has also claimed more lives than Hurricane Harvey, which devastated Texas in 2017.

Survivors of the floods paint a grim picture of the deluge, recounting harrowing tales of clinging to trees for hours, hearing the agonizing screams of those caught in the torrent and watching as cars, gas tanks and entire houses were swept away.

Bud Bolton, a Kerrville flood survivor, shared his experience with FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray. He described feeling utterly helpless as a 26-foot wall of water engulfed the hundreds of RVs, tiny homes and campers clustered along the river, carrying entire families downstream.

"It's just all those screaming kids we had to listen to that we couldn't get to and couldn't save them," Bolton said. "And water rose, what, 28 foot in 45 minutes? Not much you can do."

Among other survivors is Julia Hatfield, whose RV was swept away. She tearfully told FOX Weather about calling her father, thinking it might be her last conversation amid the sheer terror and speed of the floodwaters.

"A moment of denial, when things move that quickly, from waking up to trying to get out in time to survive," she said. "In that moment, I called my dad. I wasn't even sure why I was calling him. He's the guy that I call when things go wrong."

'I know where they're at, and I know that he's got them'

A more robust and organized operation has started, with first responders employing dog teams, helicopters and even two NASA aircraft to aid in the search. Some teams are on horseback, navigating the rugged, hilly terrain.

"We are looking and searching the deeply impacted flood debris along the river," Kerr County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jason Walder said. "So these areas are where a lot of this debris is bottlenecked. So, it's a lot of large trees. It's a lot of the vehicles. It's a lot of home structures have built up in these areas."

The hardest-hit town of Hunt remains largely cut off, with access primarily restricted to first responders. Devastation is widespread, particularly at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp, which has been largely destroyed. Twenty-seven campers and one counselor are confirmed to be among the deceased, with five campers and one counselor from the camp still missing.

"I know where they're at, and I know that he's got them, and he's holding them," an emotional Dan Beazley of North Richland Hills expressed to FOX Weather at the site of the tragedy.

Beazley hoped the site might become a place for prayer, where a nation would never forget what happened.

Flood threat increases for Texas as towns still recover from deadly flooding

A look at the expected rainfall through Sunday in Texas.

(FOX Weather)



After more than a foot of rain caused historic flash flooding across the Texas Hill Country, more rain is expected it the region heading into the weekend, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

As thunderstorm activity is expected to increase late Saturday and the growing potential for additional rainfall, the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 4 flood risk for Saturday into Sunday across a broad portion of the southern Plains, including parts of Texas.

A threat for flash flooding returns for across Texas into this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



As is often the case with small-scale weather features, the FOX Forecast Center said precise storm placement and rainfall amounts remain uncertain at this stage. However, most forecast models agree that the heaviest rain this weekend will likely be north of the Hill Country, stretching from the Panhandle region to northern Texas.

Given the already saturated and highly vulnerable landscape across the Hill Country, residents affected by the July 4 flooding should remain especially alert for any locally developing storms.