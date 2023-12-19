Photos: Stunning images show Iceland volcanic eruption from space

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – Images released Tuesday show what lava spewing from a volcano that erupted in Iceland this week looks like from space.

The volcano has been rumbling for several weeks underneath the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland. The countless earthquakes and shifting ground damaged roads and buildings in and around the town of Grindavik, which was evacuated for several days last month. The activity also prompted the closure of the Blue Lagoon spa, which is popular with tourists.

Maxar, an intelligence company, shared satellite images Tuesday showing the fluorescent orange lava spewing and oozing from the more than 2-mile-long fissure.

The images also show the snow-covered ground in Grindavik, which officials said is less than 2 miles away from the southern extent of the lava field.

An image taken Dec. 7 shows the Svartsengi Power Plant, which Maxar said is located less than 2 miles southeast of the lava. Crews in Iceland began constructing dikes in early December to protect the geothermal power plant from a likely eruption.