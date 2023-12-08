Iceland's iconic tourist attraction remains closed following threat of volcanic eruption
Staff said they’ll reassess the reopening of the spa and hotels next week. The Blue Lagoon is a special, geothermally heated spa on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The water is reported to have a high silica content.
Earthquake swarms and the formation of magma below the surface have damaged roads and buildings around the town, with a population of only 3,600 people.
"Latest geodetic modeling results suggest that the magma inflow to the dike that formed on November 10 has likely ceased," forecasters at the Icelandic Met Office said during their latest update. "The chances of an eruption happening along the dike at this time have therefore significantly decreased. However, magma accumulation continues beneath Svartsengi."
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes.
Svartsengi is about 2.5 miles northeast of Grindavík, but forecasters warn activity could quickly return to ground beneath the fishing village.
"Following a magma propagation, the likelihood of an eruption increases…It is most likely that magma will propagate from Svartsengi into the previously formed dike on November 10. Making it the most likely area for an eruption," forecasters said.
Experts say it is possible, despite weeks of activity, that an eruption never occurs. But until specialists deem the area safe, businesses and homes remain evacuated.