Watch: Home swept down Guadalupe River during deadly Texas flooding

CENTER POINT, Texas– Historic and unprecedented flooding overtook Texas Hill Country on Friday, leaving more than 100 people dead and several people missing.

Videos of the day provide a glimpse into the devastation, as the Guadalupe River swelled to more than 34 feet in Kerrville, just upriver from Center Point.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Kerr County, warning of a "deadly flood wave" on the Guadalupe River.

One such scene from Center Point, filmed by Gavin Walston while standing on a bridge, showed the Guadalupe riverbanks essentially empty, when a rush of water comes flooding downstream.

Within seconds, the water crashes up onto the banks of the river, before the ground disappears altogether.

A later clip from the bridge showed the water so high, it splashed against the bridge's guardrails.

Broken tree limbs and sticks get caught against the bridge, hindering the river from crashing onto the road for a brief period.

Soon, a massive pile of debris littered with bright-colored plastic, foam and tires collect in a pile near the bridge's edge.

Suddenly, in the distance, a white home comes floating downstream.

The video showed the house quickly approaching the bridge and tree debris.

"There's a cat in there," Gavin Walston said in the video.

The home crashes against some trees, cracking and creaking as the river continues to flow around it. It's unclear if anyone was inside the home.

Later in the video, Walston zoomed in toward the middle part of the bridge, where water and debris are now crossing the road.

The river becomes even louder, as it comes blasting downstream toward the bridge.

The death toll from the flooding continues to rise as missing people are found. First responders continue their search, hoping to find survivors.