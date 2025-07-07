Search
Watch: Camp Mystic flooding survivors sing as they evacuate disaster zone

Campers as young as 8 years old were swept away by the flooding at Camp Mystic, located in Kerr County, Texas.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Campers belt out singing church music as the evacuate from Camp Mystic

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Parts of Texas have been ravaged by powerful flooding during Independence Day weekend.

So far, at least 93 people have been killed by the severe flooding. Campers as young as 8 years old were swept away by water at Camp Mystic, located in Kerr County, Texas.

Camp Mystic has been the center of attention amid the historic flooding that left much of Central Texas scarred.

Members of a search and rescue team look for people near Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were on Saturday searching for more than 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp in the US state of Texas, after torrential rains caused devastating flooding that killed at least 27 people -- with more rain on the way. "So far, we've evacuated over 850 uninjured people, eight injured people and have recovered 27 deceased fatalities at this time. Of these 27, 18 are adults, nine are children," said Kerr Country Sheriff Larry Leitha on July 5.

(Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Extreme rainfall enhanced by the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry turned the Guadalupe River into a deadly wall of water. On July 4, the river surged from over 3 feet to nearly 35 feet near Comfort, Texas, according to the National Weather Service. This is what caused most of the surrounding area to be washed away by the severe flooding.

Video filmed by Devon Paige, a Texas-based nurse who works at the camp, captured the moments when campers were evacuated by bus.

While leaving the area, she was able to capture the levels of destruction in the surrounding area and the reactions of the girls at the camp.

"Oh my God," yelled the campers in unison as they witnessed damaged cars.

The campers were unable to hold back their emotions as they witnessed cars piled on top of each other.

Texas National Guard members search for flooding victims near Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas on July 7, 2025.

(Texas Military Department  / FOX Weather)

One of the videos showed campers singing church music on board an evacuation bus as they drove past destruction left by the flooding.

"Praise God," the girls sing as part of the devotional song.

At least 75 people have perished in Kerr County, Texas, including 27 children, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. 

NEW LIFE-THREATENING FLOOD THREAT LOOMS FOR COMMUNITIES DEVASTATED BY DEADLY TEXAS FLOODING DISASTER

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited the camp on Saturday to survey the damage.

"This is a time when we, as a state, need God more than ever," Abbott said.

Rescue and recovery efforts continue in full force in Kerr County.

