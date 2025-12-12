Historic flooding swamps Washington state, federal emergency declared ahead of another round of rain

TUKWILA, Wash. – Historic river flooding has swamped the state of Washington, resulting in the closure of numerous of vital major highways, evacuation orders for thousands of Washingtonians and dozens of emergency rescues across the state.

On Dec. 12, an emergency declaration was signed by President Donald Trump as Washington begins to assess the damage from the widespread flooding that will prompt a hefty, drawn-out recovery that has first responders, state officials and employees and the people of Washington working around the clock.

Thus far, there have been no reported deaths in Washington from the flooding, though emergency rescue crews have made dramatic rescues across the state.

Marine rescue teams, aerial helicopter teams, local authorities, state agencies and the Washington National Guard have reported dozens of rescues as the widespread flooding has forced thousands to evacuate their homes.

"The situation is truly historic. Rivers like the Skagit River and the Cedar River are literally facing and experiencing historic levels of flooding. So this is something the people of the state of Washington have not faced before, this level of flooding," Gov. Bob Ferguson said in a press conference Friday.

After a brief reprieve, yet another atmospheric river is forecast to move over the region beginning Sunday night, introducing an additional round of precipitation to the swamped region.

The emergency declaration comes after a state of emergency was declared on Dec. 10 by Gov. Ferguson, who expressed his gratitude as the state continues to map out the extent of damage ahead of another spell of rain and river surges.

"The situation is extremely unpredictable. We saw that in Burlington last night" Gov. Ferguson said.

National Guard service members went door-to-door Friday morning in Burlington , in Skagit County, evacuating the entire city of nearly 11,000, after the Gages Slough river began flooding into homes, according to county officials.

Ferguson added that in the middle of the night, roughly 1,000 Burlington residents were forced to flee their homes in what he called "a very dire situation."

With thousands evacuated from their homes, looking at the recovery process ahead and returning home, Adjutant General Gent Welsh of the Washington Military Department said, "It's going to be days, folks. If you look at the conditions that exist out there that put people out of their homes, it's going to be days and in some cases weeks, before those rivers are at a level that is comfortable and safe."

DAMAGE ASSESSMENT

The extreme river flooding has affected at least 16 counties across the state and already caused significant damage to a series of major and local roads, Sen. Maria Cantwell said Friday.

On US 12 in Naches in Yakima County, the Naches River entirely swallowed the roadway, causing extreme damage to the major highway that runs east to west from Aberdeen, Washington to Detroit, Michigan, which Sen. Cantwell said is vital for state commerce.

A mudslide occurred in the mountainous area of Skykomish in King County and destroyed part of US Highway 2, which Sen. Cantwell said annually generates anywhere from 7 to $10 million of economic impact on the state of Washington.

Sumas in Whatcom County has experienced significant flooding, inundating a significant portion of the town, resulting in the closure of the border crossing to Canada, Sen. Cantwell said.

As of 2 pm PST Friday, officials said there have been around 20 state highways closed across 11 counties in Washington, as roads continue to open and close as time progresses.

"If you see a road closed sign, it's closed for a reason," Washington Department of Transportation Region Administrator Brian Nielsen said.

As little as six inches of standing water can stall a car, and a foot of water could cause a car to float beyond control.

"If you can't see a road, don't attempt to cross. There might not even be a road there," Nielsen added.

Officials urged drivers to stay informed using state resources like the real-time Travel Center Map identifying road closures across Washington.

DRAMATIC EMERGENCY RESCUES STATEWIDE

Across the state, Washingtonians are experiencing what King County Executive Girmay Zahilay called "some of the most severe and dangerous our region has seen in years."

Rescue crews across the state have been hard at work responding to dozens of calls, performing dozens of dramatic emergency rescues as floodwaters have overtaken entire towns and roads.

"This is not a routine storm event, this is historic flooding that has put lives and businesses and critical infrastructure at risk all over our region," Zahilay said Friday.

In King County, officials said dozens of emergency rescues have been performed in extremely dangerous conditions.

Deputies from the King County Sheriff's Office rescued a man who was trapped on top of his car in major floodwaters from the Snoqualmie River. In Duvall, the King County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit team performed a high water rescue by deploying a boat to reach two people stranded in their homes.

On Dec. 10, in Orting in Pierce County, several adults were rescued from an RV park submerged in floodwaters. Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office deployed boats to assist in evacuating several residents.

On Wednesday night alone, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue responded to 17 swift water calls, three service calls and one welfare check, rescuing a total of 24 people, four cats and two dogs.

Late Wednesday night, Skagit County, one of the northernmost in the state, announced that it was experiencing major flooding and urged all people living within the 100-year flood plain to evacuate to higher ground. The county's Emergency Operations Center has opened several shelters for the displaced.

ATMOSPHERIC RIVER CONTINUES TO SOAK THE NORTHWEST

After a brief reprieve, yet another atmospheric river is forecast to move over the region beginning on Monday.

After record river crests across Washington, and nearly two feet of rain observed, a lull in active weather will be short-lived as additional atmospheric river events are on the way, likely bringing more flooding with the potential for another 5–8 inches of rain, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

This graphic displays the rain outlook next week in the West.

(FOX Weather)



Looking ahead beyond Monday, the larger weather pattern over the northern Pacific remains very active.

This favors a continuation of unsettled conditions through much of the week, including additional rounds of rain, periods of mountain snow at higher elevations once snow levels drop, and occasional windy conditions.

Stay with FOX Weather for continuous coverage tracking the latest in Washington 24/7.