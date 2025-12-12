Watch: Coast Guard rescues 4 trapped in Washington home's attic during devastating flooding

SUMAS, Wash.–The U.S. Coast Guard saved four people who were forced to flee to the attic of a home during rising floodwaters in northwest Washington on Wednesday.

Video showed the rescue happening, as coast Guard aircrews scouted the area looking for the home where the people were seeking refuge.

The Coast Guard said crews from Air Station Port Angeles, Washington, and Air Station Astoria, Oregon jumped in to assist Whatcom County Fire District 14 and U.S. Border Patrol, who were unable to conduct the rescue because floodwaters were 8-10 feet deep around the home.

STATE OF EMERGENCY: WASHINGTON GOVERNOR URGES CAUTION AMID HISTORIC FLOODING ACROSS THE STATE

Over the radio, a member of the Coast Guard is heard saying they'll pick up two survivors and drop them to safety before coming back and saving the next two people.

As the helicopter crew arrived on scene, floodwaters were up to the base of the roof of the home.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A rescue swimmer was rappelled down to the roof, where he was able to assist the survivors through a window in the attic. A recuse basket was sent down to the swimmer, where the first two people were then hoisted into the helicopter.

The Coast Guard said the Port Angeles crew took the first two people to the landing zone, while the rescue swimmer stayed with the remaining two people and the Astoria air crew hoisted the remaining two people and the rescue swimmer immediately afterward.

'BLESSING IN DISGUISE': 120 ANIMALS EVACUATED FROM WASHINGTON ANIMAL SHELTER AHEAD OF FLOODING

"This is exactly why we train the way we do, day in and day out," said Scott Giard, Coast Guard Northwest District Search and Rescue program manager. "When human lives are at risk, our crews stand ready to respond with skill and precision."

Everyone was evaluated at the landing zone by EMS, and no injuries were found.