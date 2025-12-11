'Blessing in disguise': 120 animals evacuated from Washington animal shelter ahead of flooding

EVERETT, Wash.– An animal shelter in Washington evacuated more than 100 animals ahead of dangerous flooding from a powerful atmospheric river slamming the state.

Everett Animal Shelter had 120 dogs and cats in their care when they put out the call on Tuesday evening for foster homes for the animals to escape the flooding.

"It was an emergency call," Lindsay Roe, development manager for the shelter, said. "We weren't sure what to expect."

Roe said needing to evacuate all the pets into foster homes in such a short time was stressful, but being in a shelter is stressful for the animals, too.

"Getting them in a foster home is ideal case anyways," Roe said. "We're kind of looking at this as a blessing in disguise."

Roe said all the animals are safe in foster homes, and now they just hope the shelter doesn't sustain flood damage.

"We were just overwhelmed with support," she said. "It was amazing."

The shelter managed to keep all the pet food stored at the shelter safe and dry with the help of the local community.

Roe said on Thursday afternoon she had yet to receive word on whether the road to the shelter had flooded as anticipated.

Everett Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until they can evaluate the shelter after the flood danger has subsided. They are closed for all animal intakes and adoptions at this time.

"We'll be right back to full operations as soon as we can," Roe said.

To donate to Everett Animal Shelter, you can visit their website.