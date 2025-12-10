Evacuations issued as 'locally catastrophic' river flooding slams Pacific Northwest with worst still to come

SPOKANE, Wash. – A powerful atmospheric river slamming the Northwest is fueling flooding over numerous rivers in Washington state as they reach major flood stage, triggering mandatory evacuations in some areas.

Numerous flood warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Spokane Office as days of heavy rain have overwhelmed a number of rivers.

I just signed a statewide emergency declaration in response to the intense flooding in our state this week.



This allows us to seek federal funds to cover the cost of this response, which we anticipate will be significant, and also gives us the flexibility we need to respond… pic.twitter.com/fIvBI9HZL6 — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) December 10, 2025

Flood Warnings have been issued for the Wenatchee River at Peshastin, Entiat River near Ardenvoir, and Stehekin River at Stehekin.

According to the NWS, major flooding is likely between Leavenworth and Wenatchee, as the Wenatchee River exceeds 15 ft for the first time since 2006. The Flood Warning is in place through Friday afternoon.

This graphic displays flood alerts in the Northwest through Friday.

Minor flooding in the Entiat Valley is expected as the Entiat River exceeds 7.5 ft. According to the NWS, the Entiat River has not exceeded 8 ft since the 1970s. The Flood Warning in this area is in place through Thursday afternoon.

Active Swiftwater Recoveries going on in Orting, WA pic.twitter.com/l5qIAtqgl9 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 10, 2025

A Flood Warning is in place near the Stehekin River, flowing at a level of 26.4 ft. According to the NWS, at 24 ft, the Stehekin River causes minor flooding on nearby roads and areas.

The Puyallup River near Orting, entered Major Flood Stage with reports of flooded roads. Evacuation orders have been issued there for surrounding streets which may continue to see flooding through Thursday.

In the coming days, over a dozen rivers are forecast to reach major flood stage, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Two rivers and locations to keep a close eye on into Friday, which surround more populated areas, include the Cedar River at Renton and the Snohomish River at Snohomish. These are both forecast to crest into Friday near record heights.

Major flood stage in these areas may lead to extensive inundation of structures and roads. Evacuations of people to higher elevations are most likely if this occurs.

Amtrak Cascades announced a service disruption due to potential flooding. While all trains south of Seattle are running, trains operating between Seattle and Vancouver, Canada are suspended on Dec. 11 and 12 due to the level of the Skagit River.

First responders in Snohomish are already busy courtesy of the first round of rain delivered by the atmospheric river earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue crews responded to several emergency calls due to flooding in the area. Using inflatable kayaks, the water rescue team and firefighters aided several passengers stranded in their cars in floodwaters.

The Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue reminded the public to exercise caution while driving, to not drive past road closure signs and turn around if you encounter water over the roadway, and most importantly, to never attempt to drive through water.