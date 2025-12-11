Search
State of emergency: Washington governor urges caution amid historic flooding across the state

Thousands of Washington residents are under evacuation orders as ongoing major flooding closes major roads.

A strong atmospheric river continues to slam the Pacific Northwest. Over a foot of rain has been reported across portions of Washington as rounds of rain have pummeled the state, causing flooding that has closed dozens of roads and inundated entire neighborhoods in some areas.

A strong atmospheric river continues to slam the Pacific Northwest. Over a foot of rain has been reported across portions of Washington as rounds of rain have pummeled the state, causing flooding that has closed dozens of roads and inundated entire neighborhoods in some areas.

MT VERNON, Wash. – A powerful atmospheric river has Governor Bob Ferguson urging Washington residents to use caution as historic river levels and heavy rain lead to major flooding, placing thousands under evacuation orders and forcing first responders into life-saving action. The floods have also triggered the deployment of the National Guard to assist in rescue and recovery operations.

"The flooding levels we are looking at are potentially historic in nature," Gov. Ferguson said at a press conference Thursday.

Major flooding across the state has led to evacuations and emergency rescues as dozens of major roads have been closed due to extreme rainfall as the threat of more flooding looms.

    Entire areas have been completely submerged as major river flooding slams parts of Washington state. (Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue)

    Entire areas have been completely submerged as major river flooding slams parts of Washington state. (Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue)

    Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue has been busy, rescuing 24 people on Wednesday night alone. (Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue)

    Eastside Fire and Rescue emergency responders performed a rescue near Duval to assist one person and their dog that were unable to leave their home due to flooding. (Eastside Fire and Rescue)

  • Pickup truck drives through flooded road in King County. Emergency officials warn people not to drive through flooded roads.
    A pickup truck drives through a flooded road in King County. Emergency officials warn people not to drive through flooded roads. (KCPQ)

  • Mobile home park floods near Puyallup River.
    Mobile home park floods near Puyallup River. (KCPQ)

"This situation is extremely unpredictable," Gov. Ferguson said.

Robert Ezelle, director of the Washington Military Department’s Emergency Management Division, said the scale of major flooding spans across multiple counties across the state, including Skagit, Pierce, Lewis, Whatcom and Yakima counties.

On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ferguson said over 30 main roadways across the state have been closed, with no definitive timeline for reopening. Officials continue to urge people to exercise caution.

Major flooding across Washington state has inundated several neighborhoods, stalling preparations for the holiday season as dozens of major roadways have been closed.

(Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue)

"It's really pretty much across both sides of the Cascades and up and down Western Washington," Ezelle said.

According to Ezelle, there are 300 National Guard service members on standby in Skagit County alone, ready to assist in recovery operations.

WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER?

Days of heavy rain and subsequent flooding led Gov. Ferguson to issue a state of emergency in the eyes of the potentially catastrophic event.

Rain reports from Sunday through Thursday morning from across the state feature totals surpassing 20 inches in some areas.

This graphic displays rain totals in areas across Washington from Sunday through Thursday morning.
(FOX Weather)

 

Several rivers across the state have crested at historic levels, with dozens of rivers entering the major flood stage, spilling onto roads into neighborhoods.

The Snohomish River is one of over a dozen rivers to reach major flood stage, cresting at a record-breaking 34 feet Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

WASHINGTON DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AS ATMOSPHERIC RIVER DRIVES HISTORIC FLOODING

Late Wednesday night, Skagit County, one of the northernmost in the state, announced that it was experiencing major flooding and urged all people living within the 100-year flood plain to evacuate to higher ground. The county's Emergency Operations Center has opened several shelters for the displaced.

The Skagit River at Mount Vernon is expected to surpass its record of 37.5 feet Thursday night, forecast to crest at 39.5 feet.

Officials with the Snohomish County Fire District closed a road in Washington due to heavy flooding from recent rain.

Officials with the Snohomish County Fire District closed a road in Washington due to heavy flooding from recent rain.

According to Gov. Ferguson, there are not any known deaths from the flooding. Across Washington, emergency rescue crews have stayed busy with reports of numerous high water rescues.

On Wednesday night alone, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue responded to 17 swift water calls, three service calls and one welfare check, rescuing a total of 24 people, four cats and two dogs.

Using inflatable kayaks, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue team members aided several passengers stranded in their cars in floodwaters. 

(Snohomish Fire and Rescue / FOX Weather)

"If you have instructions to evacuate from your local authorities, please, please, please evacuate. Your life is extremely important to us," Gov. Ferguson said, pleading with affected Washingtonians.

LOOKING AHEAD

 Longer-range outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center keep the Northwest very active, with above-average precipitation likely into mid-to-late December.

This graphic displays the rain still to come in the Northwest through Friday.
(FOX Weather)

 

With rounds of devastating heavy rain already overwhelming many communities in Washington, the threat looms through Friday and into next week, as moisture is expected to continue to soak the west region.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to the FOX Forecast Center, another round of rain is forecast to arrive late Monday into Tuesday of next week. An additional 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible with locally higher amounts likely.

This graphic displays the rain outlook next week in the West.
(FOX Weather)

 
