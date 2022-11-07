Calm before the storm: Florida residents prepare for threat of Subtropical Storm Nicole

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Floridians are bracing themselves as Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later this week.

Nicole is forecast will bring significant rain, wind and coastal flooding impact to the Sunshine State and parts of the eastern U.S. coastline.

Floridians are already seeing ocean waves growing in size and becoming choppier.

According to a lifeguard on Palm Beach, rip currents will be growing stronger and jellyfish will be more prevalent throughout the rest of the week. He advised beachgoers to listen to lifeguards and follow precautionary measures.

The stronger waves, in addition to the high tide and full moon, are leading many residents in low-lying areas to prepare for potential flooding.

On the other hand, the extra churn in the water has enticed surfers to take advantage of the waves.

"The waves should be pretty fun tomorrow and everything, so yeah, we're excited," said one Palm Beach surfer.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida from the Volusia/Brevard County line to Hallandale Beach, including Lake Okeechobee.

A Hurricane Watch means that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are possible in the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds (39-plus mph), conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Nicole comes as many Floridians are still recovering from the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian in late September.