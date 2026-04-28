Watch: Massive 60-ton animatronic dinosaur catches fire at Kansas park following lightning strike

DERBY, Kan. — On the evening of Saturday, April 25, a massive animatronic Sauroposeidon dinosaur at Field Station: Dinosaurs — a park featuring over 40 prehistoric, realistic, life-sized dinosaurs — was struck by a powerful bolt of lightning amid severe storms, engulfing the structure in flames.

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The fire reduced the roughly 100-foot, nearly 60-ton dinosaur to its bare skeletal frame, and according to officials, it was the park's largest herbivore from the early Cretaceous period.

Recently, much of the Central U.S., including the South, has been dealing with a multi-day severe weather event that has brought everything from damaging winds to large hail and numerous tornadoes.

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Just last Thursday, Kansas saw four confirmed tornadoes. Meanwhile, a violent EF-4 tornado tore through Enid, Oklahoma, causing catastrophic damage. And that was only the start of the multi-day event.

Along with the storms came flash flooding that triggered water rescues, while intense winds downed power lines across parts of the Midwest and South.

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Communities across the region are still reeling from the widespread damage, even as the threat of additional severe weather continues to loom.

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Around 8:30 Saturday night, Derby Fire crews were dispatched following multiple reports of a lightning strike and a dinosaur on fire at the theme park.

Firefighters arrived to find the three-story Sauroposeidon up in flames.

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Fortunately, crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other dinosaurs and the 39 remaining are all intact.

The Derby Fire Department joked that they ‘spared an extinction level event.’

According to officials, the fire was extinguished with automatic aid from Sedgwick County Fire District 1 and Mulvane Fire Department.

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Following the fire, Field Station: Dinosaurs opened Sunday as scheduled. The park shared the news on their Facebook page, writing: "The Field Station will be open from Noon–5pm as we pay our last respects to Sauroposeidon (2018–2026), the longest animatronic dinosaur ever built, destroyed last night by a bolt of lightning."