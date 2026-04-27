Flash flooding prompts water rescues across Kansas City as Midwest slammed by severe thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rounds of severe thunderstorms triggered flash flooding, prompting water rescues across Kansas City, Missouri early Monday. The Kansas City Fire Department said they have made at least 11 rescues in "typical high-water areas."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Fire officials said no boats were required and no one has been injured in the flash floods.

Flooding closed several roads and underpasses, snarling traffic and delaying the start of some schools.

Traffic camera showed heavy flooding on Interstate 70 and Prospect Avenue. Severe storms also delivered wind gusts up to 70 mph around 4 a.m. local time.

MILLIONS ACROSS THE MIDWEST BRACE FOR POTENTIAL SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK WITH THREAT OF LONG-TRACK TORNADOES

A swath of 3 to 5 inches of total rainfall is forecast through Tuesday morning across parts of Kansas and Missouri, as another, more dangerous round of severe weather is expected to develop across the region Monday afternoon.

Intense, long-track EF-3 tornadoes will be possible with these storms, with the greatest threat centered on eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois, including St. Louis.