12 million under Fire Weather Warnings as wildfires rage across Plains, prompting evacuations

AMARILLO, Texas – Dry conditions and gusty winds continue to fuel massive wildfires across the Plains after a powerful windstorm sparked an outbreak on Tuesday.

The fast-moving fires have forced evacuations in the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles, and Kansas.

In Beaver County, Oklahoma, the Ranger Road Megafire has already scorched more than 283,000 acres, and with ongoing dangerous fire weather conditions, it could continue to grow rapidly beyond the acres it has already consumed.

This fire has caused at least four firefighters to be hospitalized, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for nearly 12 million people across much of New Mexico, far Southwest Texas and from southeast Colorado/southwest Kansas, across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles, much of Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas, and large portions of Missouri, as the conditions are expected to persist supporting the dangerous fire threat across large portions of the Southern Plains through Friday.

Dangerous fire weather conditions persisted Wednesday as a strengthening low-pressure system over Colorado generated strong, gusty winds across the Plains, prompting Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to declare a State of Emergency across Beaver, Texas, and Woodward counties, which are being threatened by the Ranger Road fire.

I’ve declared a State of Emergency in Beaver, Texas, and Woodward counties as wildfires continue to impact parts of Oklahoma.



Please join me in continuing to support and pray for these affected communities, families, farmers, as well as our first responders who are working… — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) February 18, 2026

In part, Governor Stitt stated, "The Woodward fires are about 20% contained, and we were very fortunate to keep most neighborhoods safe. A few homes were lost, and we’re keeping four injured firefighters in our prayers as they recover after working tirelessly through the night."

Texas and Kansas activated wildfire response resources ahead of the outbreak.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Department took to Facebook on Wednesday stating that they responded to a small grassfire just east of Hooker, with Westbound 54 traffic affected and has since been put out.

On Tuesday, powerful wind gusts caused a multi-car pileup on Interstate 25 in Pueblo, Colorado, that killed five people.

Three other wildfires started Tuesday in the Oklahoma Panhandle — the Stevens Fire has grown to about 12,400 acres, the Side Road Fire to nearly 3,700 acres, and the 43 Fire to about 1,680 acres.

In the Texas Panhandle, the Lavender Fire has burned about 12,000 acres and is roughly 20 % contained, while the 8 Ball Fire has burned about 9,000 acres and is roughly 40 % contained.

Most of Tuesday's evacuations have been lifted around Woodward, Oklahoma — a city with a population of about 12,000, which is being threatened by the 43 Fire.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol shut down U.S. 64 East of Forgan, as the Ranger Road fire rapidly spread.

Several Kansas towns along the Oklahoma border, including Englewood and Ashland, were threatened by the Ranger Road fire as it spread over the state line.

State officials said that all evacuation notices were lifted Wednesday in Kansas after the wildfires threatening the region have been semi-contained.

Kansas state officials closed Interstate 70 on Tuesday due to powerful blowing dust that reduced visibility, while the Kansas Department of Transportation closed U.S. Highway 50 near Garden City because of high winds that caused numerous crashes.

Mandatory evacuations were issued Tuesday in Valle de Oro, Texas, due to the Lavender fire. Firefighters in the Amarillo area are battling that blaze alongside the 8 Ball fire, which together are burning across Potter, Oldham and Armstrong counties.

Millions remain under Fire Weather Warnings, including areas affected by the Ranger Road Megafire along the Oklahoma–Kansas border, as well as the Lavender and 8 Ball Fires in Texas. With wind gusts up to 50 mph and relative humidity below 15%, these uncontained fires — and any new ignitions — could spread rapidly.

Check back for updates on this developing story.