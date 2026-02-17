'Avoid injury or death': Immediate evacuations in place amid wildfire outbreak in the Plains

A new wildfire has broken out in the vicinity of Woodward, Oklahoma, and is spreading rapidly, prompting officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders for parts of the city.

Additionally, multiple Kansas towns, including Englewood, Herndon and Ashland, were also evacuated as another fire approached the Kansas state line.

Woodward has a population of 12,000 residents.

According to the National Weather Services Amarillo, Texas, the Ranger Road Fire is approximately 145,000 acres and is spreading rapidly.

A Fire Warning remains in effect through 8:30 p.m. CST.

Local fire departments, county resources and multiple state agencies are assisting as the wildfire crosses over into Kansas.

"Aviation resources were requested. However, wind speeds and gust spread prohibit aviation operations over the fire at the time," Oklahoma Foresty Services said. "Gusts over 65 mph have been observed."

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the shutdown of US 64 East of Forgan as the wildfire rapidly spread.

In Kansas, officials closed 1-70 due to powerful blowing dust reducing visibility, while the Kansas Department of Transportation closed U.S. Highway 50 near Garden City because high winds and hazardous blowing dust caused numerous car crashes.

Multiple fires have erupted in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado and Texas as the region endures warm temperatures and wind gusts of over 70 mph combined with a very dry landscape.

These weather conditions are being caused by the breakdown of a strong upper-level ridge, which is allowing a series of disturbances to move across the region.

As the disturbance passes through, winds will increase and humidity will drop in some areas to around 10%.

All these factors combined have made it the perfect setup for wildfires.

Stay with FOX Weather to get the latest on the wildfires in the Plains.