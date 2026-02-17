Four dead in 30+ car pileup on major highway in Colorado amid vicious winds

PUEBLO, CO - Four people are dead following a multi-car pileup on Interstate 25 in Colorado during strong winds on Tuesday.

Colorado State Patrol said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving six semi-trucks and dozens of passenger vehicles just after 10 a.m. MST.

Heavy winds caused "brown out" conditions due to blowing dirt at the time of the accident.

The crash happened on I-25 South at milepost 92, near Pueblo Boulevard. Officials estimate that at least 30 vehicles were involved.

Troopers confirm four people died in the crash, and 29 additional injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown.

Authorities said they will release the identities of those who died after notifying family.

Both sides of the highway are closed near the crash scene.

Wind gusts at the time of the crash.

Due to low visibility, drivers are being advised to avoid traveling until conditions improve.

The FOX Forecast Center said wind gusts were 60 mph at the time of the crash.

As strong winds develop, some areas, including Colorado, could see wind gusts up to 70 mph. This will also increase the chances of a potential rapid wildfire to spread.

It's unknown when the highway will reopen. Travelers should be aware of blowing dust and high winds in the area.

The crash is under investigation, and crews are working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX Weather for updates.