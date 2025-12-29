Over 50 cars, multiple semi-trucks involved in pile-up on I-75 in Michigan amid dangerous winter storm

DETROIT, MI - Over 50 cars and multiple semi-trucks were involved in a massive pile-up on Interstate 75 in Detroit, Michigan amid a dangerous winter storm on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (DOT) said the crash happened around 11 a.m. and the road was closed for about five hours before reopening around 4:30 p.m.

Michigan State Police Second District said approximately 25 separate crashes involving 59 passenger cars and semi-trucks took place.

Troopers said several cars involved in the pile-up also left the scene without filing a crash report.

Tow trucks cleared all the vehicles and the DOT said they planned to salt and plow the route before opening to the public.

The area experienced a snow squall at the time of the crash, but the Michigan DOT said the cause is yet to be determined by Michigan State Police.

Think of a snow squall like a miniature blizzard with gusty winds that typically lasts less than an hour. Very high snowfall rates, on the order of two inches in 30 minutes , are not uncommon.

Officials said only one minor injury was reported. The crash happened on the northbound side of the freeway.

"We continue to remind drivers to drive at a speed while they can control their vehicle," F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. "If you are driving at a speed or a distance where you need to slam on your brakes to stop, you are asking for trouble."

