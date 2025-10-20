Scared of sharks? Find out where you are most likely to get attacked by a shark

They swim silently beneath the surface, unseen and unnerving. Sharks have long been a symbol of fear, danger and mystery.

Although it is very rare to be bitten by a shark – a 1-in-3.7 million chance – the concern about shark attacks continues.

According to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), which is maintained by the Florida Museum of Natural History, the U.S. is the leading country in the world for the number of unprovoked shark bites, with at least 1,660 reported since the 1800s.

So far this year, there have been 12 shark attacks in the U.S., with seven incidents taking place in Florida.

And Florida is not alone. Certain states, like California and Hawaii, have seen more encounters between humans and sharks than anywhere else in the country.

CHILD INJURED IN SHARK ATTACK ALONG SOUTHWEST FLORIDA BEACH

While the risk of an attack remains extremely low, the numbers give some insight into where one might be more at risk.

Here are the top five states where the most shark attacks have occurred.

1. Florida

Known as the shark bite capital, there have been more than 900 shark encounters in the Sunshine State since 1837. This is far more than any other state.

In 2024, there were 14 cases, representing 50% of the U.S. overall shark attack incidents and 30% of unprovoked bites worldwide.

FLORIDA SURFER LIKELY BITTEN BY SHARK AT NEW SMYRNA BEACH

One beach that is located on the east coast of Florida was even called "the global hotspot" for shark attacks.

New Smyrna Beach has had a record of 277 shark encounters since 1642, per Tideschart’s report.

2. Hawaii

The Aloha State comes in second with over 200 shark bite incidents since the 1800s and 42 fatalities.

With Maui and O'ahu leading the state in shark attacks, most encounters in Hawaii are "unprovoked exploratory bites." This means the incident occurred in the shark’s natural habitat, not by a human provoking the shark.

This happens when people are surfing, paddleboarding or swimming in areas where sharks feed.

The majority of incidents involve surfers or bodyboarders.

"People surf where there are good waves, and where there are good waves, there’s turbidity, and where there’s turbidity, there are often bait fish that attract sharks," the director of the Florida Program for Shark Research, Gavin Naylor, said. "The turbidity also reduces visibility in the water, making it harder for sharks to see. Some of them make mistakes."

3. California

Coming in third on the list is California with 225 shark attacks. At least 197 of those encounters involved great white sharks. Of those cases, 16 cases were fatal, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Most incidents occur during the months of August, September and October.

SURFER SURVIVES SHARK ATTACK IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA OVER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

In recent decades, fewer than three great white shark incidents happen per year.

4. South Carolina

With more than 150 recorded shark encounters, South Carolina is ranked fourth in the U.S.

While sharks are very common in the Southern State's waters, attacks are very rare. Roughly four shark bites happen each year.

Recently, two people were bitten by a shark in less than a week at Hilton Head Island.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

5. North Carolina

Lastly, coming in fifth is North Carolina with over 80 shark attack incidents since the 1800s.

Over the past few decades, the state has averaged roughly 2.4 shark bite incidents per year.

THESE ARE THE MOST DANGEROUS BEACHES IN AMERICA

Most encounters occur during the summer months when the water is warm, there are strong currents, and there are plenty of fish in the area, making it the perfect storm for shark attacks.