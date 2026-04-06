When and where to catch the best spring blossoms across the country

Spring is here, and with that comes nature's beauty in full prime!

From coast to coast and everywhere in between, spring is awakening landscapes from winter’s nap, transforming fields, neighborhoods, towns, national parks, you name it, into a vibrant tapestry of blossoms, bursting with rows of vibrant colors.

The world is transforming into an open palette, bursting with azaleas, tulips, wildflowers and more.

Explore some of the best places and times to witness spring blossoms in full bloom.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., runs through April 12.

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This annual event lines the National Mall and monuments with iconic cherry blossom trees, creating a breathtaking walkway of pink and white.

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The tradition began in 1912, when Japan gifted 3,000 trees to the city, and today, millions of visitors flock to enjoy the scenic pathways around the Jefferson Memorial and the Tidal Basin.

Death Valley, California: Superbloom

This year, Death Valley’s superbloom peaked early, driven by a historic Southwest heat wave and strong winds.

Many visitors call this phase the "carpet of gold" because of the vibrant yellow Desert Gold flowers that blanketed the valley floor.

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While these yellow blooms at lower elevations reached their peak in March, visitors can still catch spectacular displays at higher elevations, where flowers linger from April through June, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

These higher-altitude blooms will paint the landscape in a diverse palette of purples, pinks and reds, as species like Notch-leaf Phacelia, Desert Five-Spot and Desert Paintbrush take over the show.

Carlsbad, California: Ranunculus

Through early May, The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in California transform the 55-acre field into what looks like a beautiful rainbow.

According to The Flower Fields, rows of 80 million vibrant Ranunculus line the fields in every color, from deep reds and bright yellows to royal purples.

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Adding to the beauty, the fields offer a stunning Pacific Ocean view that perfectly complements the 13 different shades of blooms.

Fredericksburg, Texas: Wildflowers

In the heart of the Texas Hill Country, the wildflower season peaks from late March through mid-April.

According to Visit Fredericksburg, Wildseed Farms serves as the nation’s largest working wildflower farm, featuring more than 200 acres of blooming fields.

Visitors can explore a half-mile walking trail through vibrant displays of Texas bluebonnets and red corn poppies, which create a colorful backdrop against the rustic landscape.

Holland, Michigan: Tulips

While tulips famously line the countryside of the Netherlands, they also blossom every spring in Holland, Michigan.

The city, which was settled by Dutch immigrants, celebrates this heritage annually with its renowned Tulip Time Festival.

According to Tulip Time, this year’s festival runs from May 1 through May 10.

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This is another area that truly comes alive like a rainbow, as millions of vibrant tulips in every imaginable color line the city streets, public parks and the historic downtown area.

Pine Mountain, Georgia: Azaleas

Pine Mountain, Georgia, is home to the world’s largest azalea garden at Callaway Gardens.

According to Callaway Gardens, the Callaway Brothers Azalea Bowl is a 40-acre garden featuring more than 3,000 native and hybrid azaleas.

Each spring, the garden transforms into a vibrant display of pinks, reds, lavenders and whites as the azaleas reach peak bloom.

While peak bloom is typically mid-March to early April, late bloomers can last until mid-April.

Rochester, New York: Lilacs

The 128th Rochester Lilac Festival in Highland Park kicks off May 8 through May 17.

According to the Highland Park Conservancy, the park is home to over 500 varieties of lilacs spread across 1,200 plants, making it the largest collection of its kind in North America.

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The park is a wash of color, ranging from snowy whites to velvety dark purples across its 150 acres.

Catawba, South Carolina: Rocky shoals spider lilies

According to South Carolina State Parks, Landsford Canal State Park hosts the planet’s densest concentration of Rocky Shoals spider lilies.

These perennials emerge annually along the Catawba River, typically appearing from May through mid-June.

To see them, visitors can take a 1.5-mile round-trip walk via the canal or nature trails to a dedicated viewing area.

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While the plants are currently starting their seasonal debut, experts anticipate a standard peak toward the end of May.

Pennington, Minnesota: Lady Slippers

Minnesota's state flower, the Showy Lady’s Slipper, is the star of the Lady Slipper Scenic Byway.

These rare orchids can be found tucked away in damp woodlands, such as the Chippewa National Forest and along County Highway 39.

According to the Lady Slipper Scenic Byway, peak blooming typically occurs between June 15 and July 5, though the most vibrant displays often appear around June 25 to 28.

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Once they arrive, the blossoms last for about 10 to 12 days, though the exact timing depends heavily on the early summer weather.