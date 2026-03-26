National Mall cherry blooms reach peak bloom early due to warmer-than-average Spring temperatures

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Bloom watch is over — because the cherry blossoms have arrived! Today, the National Park Service (NPS) announced that the iconic trees at the National Mall have reached peak bloom.

Originally projected for March 29 through April 1, a burst of spring warmth helped push the blossoms ahead of schedule.

Each spring, Washington, D.C. is transformed by cherry blossoms, a tradition that started in 1912 with Japan’s gift of 3,000 trees to the city.

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In the past, unusually warm or cool temperatures have led peak cherry blossom bloom to occur as early as March 15, 1990, and as late as April 18, 1958.

According to the National Mall NPS, today’s cherry blossom display is a "splendid spring spectacle."

Peak bloom is officially reached when roughly 70 percent of the cherry blossoms are open.

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These beautiful flowering trees typically hold their peak for just a few days, though timing depends heavily on the weather.

"Cool, calm weather can extend the length of the bloom, while a rainy, windy day can bring an abrupt end to the ephemeral blossoms," the NPS said.

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Millions of visitors attend every year to see the picturesque cherry blossoms, which create a stunning row of pink and white around the Jefferson Memorial and the Tidal Basin.

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