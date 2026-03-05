Peak bloom of the picturesque cherry blossom trees in Washington, D.C. is almost here

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Peak bloom for the iconic cherry blossom trees surrounding America's greatest monuments in Washington, D.C., is almost upon us, offering wondrous views.

The Department of the Interior and the National Park Service (NPS) announced that early this spring, from March 29 to April 1, will be the peak blooming of the cherry blossom trees at the National Mall.

Otherwise known as "America’s Front Yard," the National Mall and Memorial Parks are home to many of our country’s most iconic memorials, telling the story of how our nation was shaped over time.

The National Mall and Tidal Basin will surely see an influx of visitors, especially as we approach the 250th anniversary of the birth of our great nation.

"As we mark 250 years of American independence, the cherry blossoms remind us of our nation’s enduring strength and the responsibility we share to care for the places that tell our story," Jessica Bowron, Comptroller, Exercising the Delegated Authority of the Director, said.

The blooming of cherry blossom trees is an annual springtime tradition in the nation’s capital, dating back to the historic 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry blossom trees from Japan.

According to the NPS, warm or cool temperatures in the past have resulted in peak bloom as early as March 15 (in 1990) and as late as April 18 (in 1958).

Peak bloom for these trees lasts for several days, according to the NPS. Forecasting the peak bloom is almost impossible more than 10 days in advance.

NPS horticulturists will monitor bud development and report bloom status as the countdown progresses.

If you plan on visiting Washington, D.C. for the beautiful views, be sure to share your best photos and videos at FOXWeather.com/connect.