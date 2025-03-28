Cherry blossoms in nation’s capital reach peak bloom

WASHINGTON – The National Park Service has announced that the iconic cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin in the nation’s capital have reached their peak bloom, signaling what will be the gradual end of the season.

Every year, nearly 2 million people flock to Washington, D.C., to witness the stunning display of more than 3,000 cherry trees in full bloom.

The annual cherry blossom event is highly dependent on the climate, which has shifted over the years, leading to earlier blooms.

The NPS considers trees to be in peak bloom when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees are flowering, marking the height of the spectacle.

While there are about a dozen varieties of cherry trees in the District of Columbia, the Yoshino and Kwanzan varieties are the most prevalent.

Preliminary data suggests that the 2025 season ranks among the top 20 earliest peak blooms recorded, though it falls short of the 2024 season, which saw the second-earliest bloom in modern history.

The average peak bloom date for the cherry blossoms in Washington is April 3, but the date can vary significantly from year to year, with the latest occurring on April 18, 1958.

The blossoms typically remain in bloom for about ten days, although this period can be shortened based on local weather conditions.

Late season freezes, rainy or even windy weather can significantly impact how long the trees stay in peak bloom.

Though the cherry blossoms are an iconic symbol of the District of Columbia, they are not native to the mid-Atlantic.

The trees originally came from Japan and were donated as part of a friendship gift in the early 1900s.

This year’s bloom comes amid a major restoration project along the Tidal Basin.

Nearly 200 trees that directly line the waterway were removed over the past year as part of a more than $100 million rehabilitation project, designed to increase flood protection around the low-lying region.

By the time the project concludes in 2027, the NPS estimates that nearly 500 trees will be replanted around the district, including more than 250 cherry trees, ensuring that the iconic landscape remains a key attraction.

In conjunction with the cherry blossoms, the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which began on March 20, will run through April 13.

The festival honors both the beauty of the trees and the cultural connection between the United States and Japan, drawing visitors from around the globe.

As the cherry blossom season begins to wind down, the NPS encourages visitors to continue to enjoy the sights of the trees but refrain from touching the petals.