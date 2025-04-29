Is May too late to plant spring flowers?

The proverb "April showers bring May flowers" has been around for centuries, but if you missed the early window for planting seeds, is it too late to start during the final month of meteorological spring?

According to garden specialists, the short answer is no - but in reality, it depends on several factors.

While the phrase is believed to have originated in England, it still holds relevance in parts of the United States.

Regions such as the Northeast, Midwest and parts of the West have a similar climate to what is found in Europe, which often leads to favorable growing conditions in May.

In some areas, a typical May can still lead to nighttime temperatures that are near or below freezing, posing a risk to tender plants and vegetation.

That’s why some gardeners recommend waiting until after Mother’s Day or even Memorial Day to plant certain flowers, particularly those sensitive to cold.

WHAT SEASON DO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES GROW IN?

Popular flowers like dahlias and lavender are often planted in May, especially when dealing with young plants rather than seeds.

Increasing daylight during the spring also helps support significant plant growth and photosynthesis, with communities like New York City gaining two to three minutes of sunlight per day leading up to the summer solstice on June 20.

In warmer climates - such as Florida, California and the Desert Southwest - spring planting typically begins much earlier, so it's best to consult your local nursery or gardening expert to determine which plants will thrive going into the heart of the summer.

And, of course, any time during the warm months is an appropriate time to plant annual flowers, which primarily complete their life cycle during a single growing season.

Popular annuals include marigolds, petunias and zinnias, which usually perform well when planted in May or June.

HYDRANGEA CRAZE SWEEPS EASTERN SEABOARD DUE TO WINTER’S STRONG EL NINO

If you happen to miss your chance to plant during the late spring, you can still do so during the summer, but your vegetation may require extensive care to survive the warmest months of the year.

If you must plant flowers during the summer, experts advise avoiding watering during the hottest part of the day, as much of the moisture will simply evaporate in the sunlight.