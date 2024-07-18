Hydrangea craze sweeps Eastern Seaboard due to winter’s strong El Nino

Gardeners with green thumbs and less experienced alike are noticing something of a remarkable trend: hydrangeas are having a particularly abundant year.

Photos from Connecticut, Massachusett, and other coastal communities show the massive plants blooming with bright colors of white, pink, blue and even purple.

According to plant experts, the reason is because of weather conditions during the past winter and spring, which set the stage for a memorable year.

"A lot of the hydrangeas set their flower buds during the previous year, so if it’s a mild winter, they don’t lose any flower buds over the winter," Bill Donnelly, owner of the Behmerwald Nursery, told FOX Weather.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

The nursery is located outside of Philadelphia and offers dozens of varieties of the plant.

Donnelly said that no matter the color, all are seemingly doing well, and it’s a direct response to the weather.

WHAT SEASON DO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES GROW IN?

A strong El Niño produced the warmest winter on record for the U.S., resulting in fewer freezes and frosts in many Northeastern cities.

For example, Boston, which typically experiences its last freeze in early April, saw it occur in March during the winter of 2023-24.

Without the impacts of winter weather, flowers did not experience widespread damage, which can alter or even delay growth and flowering.

Additionally, a wet winter and spring, characterized by rain rather than snow showers, ensured that vegetation reached its peak condition for the summer months.

A stretch of dry months can also affect the vibrancy of flowering, a challenge growers did not face during the peak season.

Hydrangeas are a significant attraction in some parts of the country, where annual festivals celebrate this iconic plant.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts, recently wrapped up its more than week-long celebration, where thousands attended and took part in tours, courses and other activities.

NATIONAL PICKLE SHORTAGE TIED TO EXTREME WEATHER IN MEXICO

Apart from weather conditions, the pH level of the soil is a key factor influencing the colors of hydrangea flowers, ranging from pink to purple and even blue.

Soil that is more acidic, characterized by low pH levels, produces colors in the purple and blue range, while soil with higher pH levels tends to produce pink hues.

Adjusting the soil's pH is possible, but horticulturists advise conducting thorough research before undertaking the endeavor.

"We never recommend people using homemade remedies to change their pH soil level. It is much better to use a commercial product than a homemade remedy," Donnelly stated.

In many regions, the hydrangea flowering season starts to wind down in late summer as the plant prepares for the next cycle.

Donnelly said that proper pruning and care are essential during the offseason to ensure the vegetation is as healthy as possible before the winter months and for new blooms in late spring and summer.