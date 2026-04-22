Study finds flesh-eating bacteria, harmful algal blooms in Long Island waters as quality worsens

LONG ISLAND, N.Y.- Research from Stony Brook University has not only detected Vibrio vulnificus—commonly referred to as flesh-eating bacteria—across Long Island waters, but also various harmful algal blooms in both fresh and marine waters that threaten marine life.

This environmental threat is nothing new, as worsening water quality conditions have plagued the area for some time.

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According to local reports, Stony Brook University coastal ecologist Christopher Gobler noted that many locations throughout the region’s estuaries, harbors, bays, lakes and ponds fell short of 2025 water quality standards.

Some areas where the flesh-eating bacteria were detected include Mecox Bay, Sagaponack Pond and Georgica Pond, reports say.

Meanwhile, additional waters in East Quogue have seen harmful algal blooms, including bacteria that poison shellfish.

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That said, Town Creek, Jockey Creek and Goose Creek have all been closed to shellfishing due to the presence of saxitoxin—a dangerous marine biotoxin that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning—which has also impacted portions of Shinnecock Bay.

If a shellfish carrying this toxin is ever eaten, it can cause significant illness or even death.

Regarding the flesh-eating bacteria, Gobler noted in reports that these flesh-eating bacteria become a major public health hazard when temperatures rise in the summer.

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Health experts caution that the flesh-eating bacteria is highly lethal, with the potential to claim the lives of 20% of infected individuals in just two days.

According to local news outlets, Gobler highlights nitrogen runoff from land—particularly from household septic tanks—as the primary cause of the region's declining water quality. He added that the effects of climate change are compounding these issues and helping the dangerous Vibrio vulnificus bacteria spread.

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To combat the declining water conditions, specialists are exploring advanced wastewater treatment methods and aquaculture initiatives.

That said, it’s important to check local advisories to stay protected. Avoid contact with the blooms, keep wounds covered, wash immediately if exposed and avoid eating raw shellfish.

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Experts warn to be extra cautious during the hotter summer months.