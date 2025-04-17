Bald eagle caught by fish hook in Texas takes first flight toward recovery

HOUSTON – A powerful symbol of national pride is on the mend thanks to the swift action of rescuers and the continued care of the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center.

A mature bald eagle, believed to be at least 4 years old, is making significant progress in its recovery after a harrowing ordeal on the Neches River in late March.

The Houston SPCA said the majestic bird was found stranded in chest-high water, unable to fly. A stray fishhook connected to fishing line hanging from a nearby tree had become embedded in its wing.

Following the bird's rescue, it was transported to the agency's wildlife center, where veterinarians removed the hook and began the crucial rehabilitation process.

Now, the national bird is showing signs of recovery.

"The eagle is currently regaining strength and mobility in the Center’s Outdoor Flight Complex, a key step in preparing for the bird’s release back into the wild," Houston SPCA said.

Wildlife specialists expect a full recovery as the eagle begins practicing flight in a safe, open-air environment.

You can watch the eagle’s first flight since the rescue in the video below.

You can also follow the eagle’s progress live via the Houston SPCA’s wildlife cams until the eagle is ready to return to its natural habitat.