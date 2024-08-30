Hope remains following multiple surgeries for Missouri bald eagle after bullet nearly split beak in half

WARNING: The story below contains images that are graphic in nature.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Missouri bald eagle is battling for survival following a gunshot injury that nearly split his beak in two. The raptor has undergone three surgeries to repair the extensive damage, but his prognosis remains guarded.

The eagle, dubbed patient 24-390, was admitted to the World Bird Sanctuary's hospital in Valley Park, a city in St. Louis County, Missouri, on July 11 with severe trauma. The injured bird is just one of six shot raptors in their care right now.

Blood tests also showed that 24-390 was suffering from lead poisoning, a condition that affects over 75% of the bald eagles treated at the sanctuary.

"The beak damage is so severe that it may be beyond repair," said Kira Klebe, the sanctuary's Rehabilitation Director. "The jaw has multiple fractures, and there is damage to the beak’s growth bed."

However, there is still hope for the raptor, as his care team is doing everything possible to return him to the wild.

Sutures from his previous two surgeries to stabilize the fractures and close the gap in the beak are healing well, as are the jaw fractures, Klebe said.

"The tissue in the affected areas looks as promising as we could hope, with signs of healthy granulation tissue beginning to fill in the wounds," she adds.

The first surgery involved placing cross pins on either side of the fracture, which were then secured with epoxy to create a stabilizing structure on the exterior of the beak to maintain proper alignment.

The raptor will need several more months of care, potentially extending beyond a year.

Just five years ago, Klebe said the sanctuary lacked the necessary equipment and skilled personnel to attempt such intricate repairs performed on the injured eagle.

"While 24-390’s prognosis is still quite guarded, his ongoing care and the possibility of recovery reflect the significant advancement your support has made in our hospital," Klebe said.

If you wish to support the eagle's care, click here for more information.