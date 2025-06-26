Mother bear euthanized after attacking woman asleep in locked camper at California state park

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was attacked by a bear near Lake Tahoe in California.

The female bear, or sow, broke into the woman’s locked trailer camper while it was parked at Emerald Bay State Park early Sunday morning, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

The woman woke up to the sound of the bear and attempted to scare her off by banging pots and pans and making other loud noises. Officials said the bear continued to make her way inside, where she swiped at the woman, who was left with cuts and bruises on her arms and hand.

CDFW officials noted that this was the latest of several incidents, such as home and vehicle break-ins, involving the same bear in South Lake Tahoe over a span of two years.

One recent incident occurred on June 10, when the animal entered a vehicle parked at a South Lake Tahoe campground. Inside the vehicle was a child who was buckled into their child seat.

Knowing the bear’s inclination for human-occupied areas, officials said they tried seven times to haze – or scare and instill a fear of humans – the bear out of those areas. Despite their efforts, the bear continued her behavior.

So now, and particularly after the most recent incident with the woman, officials have deemed the bear to be a danger to public safety. They captured her on Monday at the campground where she attacked the camper, and then euthanized her.

"As wildlife professionals who devote our careers to the health and well-being of California’s fish and wildlife species, euthanasia is a measure of last resort," said Morgan Kilgour, regional manager for CDFW’s North Central Region. "Our foremost responsibility, however, remains the protection of human life and the safety of the Tahoe region."

The bear leaves behind two 5-month-old cubs, who have been captured and sent to a wildlife rehabilitation center, officials said. They hope to release the cubs into the wild in the future and that they have a better outcome than their mother.

"Bear cubs learn everything from their mothers – good and bad behavior alike," Kilgour explained. "A mother bear that constantly searches human-occupied areas for unnatural food sources, breaks into homes and vehicles teaches this behavior to her cubs and perpetuates another generation of human-bear conflict. Removing these cubs from this conflict activity early in their lives gives them a chance that they can return to the wild and live as wild bears should."

The only bears found in California are the American black bear species. Despite their name, they come in a range of hues from black to shades of black tan.