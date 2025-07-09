Shop FOX Weather meteorologist-approved emergency essentials up to 60% off for Prime Day

Don't wait for a storm to hit. It's always smart to have weather emergency essentials on hand, and even smarter to grab them when they're on sale. When FOX Weather meteorologists head out into the elements, they know the importance of reliable gear. They shared the items they stocked up on during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, from portable chargers and UV protective clothing to windproof umbrellas and cooling towels.

Original price: $99

Apple AirTags can provide a valuable layer of trackability for your crucial possessions, offering peace of mind and potentially aiding in recovery during a stressful weather emergency. In the aftermath of a severe weather event, personal belongings may be scattered, but AirTags on important items like go-bags, emergency kits, important documents, keys and sentimental items, you can find what you need faster. FOX Weather meteorologist Haley Meier says you can never have too many.

Original price: $799

This portable power station has a durable battery that can power appliances like fridges, electric pots and AC units. It features multiple charging ports (including USB-C, USB-A, a DC car port and three AC outlets). When you activate emergency charging in the Jackery app, you can charge the power station from 0% to 100% in an hour.

Original price: $41.99

Meier says having an extra power bank on hand is never a bad idea, especially when emergency weather conditions and power outages are expected. This portable charger features four built-in cables and three charging ports that can charge six devices (including smart phones, tablets, AirPods and Apple Watches) at once.

Original price: $35.99

This radio is an essential survival tool, keeping you informed and prepared for any emergency. Certified by the National Weather Service, it offers instant severe weather alerts with a loud SOS alarm and a flashing red light, ensuring you never miss critical warnings for events like tornadoes, hurricanes and wildfires. It has five power sources, solar charging, a hand crank, USB charging and a backup AAA compartment, so you’ll never be without power.

Original price: $179.99

When temperatures soar, especially if you don’t have AC or need to give your existing unit a boost, portable fans are a game-changer. Meier knows this firsthand, sharing that not having central air has been brutal during heat waves, making fans essential for keeping her home cool. This fan from Shark has a powerful misting and cooling solution that you can use anywhere, indoors or out. Weighing in at a portable five pounds, it impressively delivers cool air up to 70 feet. Similarly, FOX Weather meteorologist Steve Bender recommends a stroller fan to keep little ones cool wherever you go.

Original price: $39.99



Perfect for heat waves or backyard barbecues, neck fans like this one keep you cool. FOX Weather meteorologist Kiyana Lewis recommends it for hosting outdoor events and reporting in the field. This one is rechargeable and lasts for up to 16 hours at a time. FOX Weather correspondent Katie Byrne recommends this handheld fan.

Original price: $189.99



During a weather event like a heat wave, a wildfire or a flood, your air quality can become affected. An air purifier like this one can provide a critical line of defense, protecting your family from particles and allergens like pollen, dust, dander and mold. Lewis has one high on her shopping list.

Original price: $13.46

The aftermath of floods and stormy weather can bring on bugs. Ward off mosquitoes, biting flies, gnats, ticks and fleas with this spray that works for the whole family. If you do end up with bites, you can soothe the discomfort with this itch-relief cream recommended by Byrne.

Original price: $24.47

This 160-piece first aid kit treats minor injuries like cuts, burns, rashes and bites. Everything is organized in a durable box and contains supplies for wound care, topical treatments and pain relief. This mini version can be stowed in your car, purse or backpack.

Original price: $69

Another recommendation of Bender’s, this windproof travel umbrella is compact, lightweight and is intended to be thrown in a purse or backpack. It occupies 12 inches of space and weighs less than a pound. It has an industrial-strength frame that withstands heavy rains and strong winds up to 45 miles per hour.

Original price: $16

These cooling towels are a lifesaver in the middle of a heatwave, says Bender. Whether at the gym, in the garden, at the beach or working outside, this cooling towel provides targeted relief. Simply wet the towel, wring it out and shake it to activate the cooling effect. It can be reused, just re-shake it to reactivate the cooling. These cooling bed sheets are also great to have during a heat wave.

Original price: $29.99

This long-sleeve sun shirt boasts UPF 50+ technology, effectively blocking harmful UVA and UVB rays — which Bender says is essential for anyone spending time outdoors, especially when the sun is at its strongest. It’s made from lightweight, quick-drying fabric that keeps you cool and dry, even in scorching temperatures. Designed with active folks in mind, it includes a sun-blocking hood, thumbholes and a tag-free collar, making it perfect for everything from fishing and hiking to running and boating in the heat.



Other deals to shop

Emergency 30-day food supply kit: on sale for $90 (36% off) , originally $140.99

Water filtration system: on sale for $27.89 (30% off) , originally $39.99

Water purification tablets: on sale for $26.49 (20% off) , originally $32.99