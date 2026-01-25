At least 5 deaths span multiple states as massive winter storm leaves trail of damage across the US

FRISCO, Texas - At least five people have died as a result of the historic winter storm that's drastically impacted millions of Americans across dozens of states this weekend, causing hundreds of thousands of power outages and many flight disruptions across the U.S.

A 16-year-old girl died and another teen is in critical condition after a tragic sledding accident during an intense winter storm in Frisco, Texas.

Investigators believe a 16-year-old boy was driving a Jeep Wrangler while pulling the two girls on a sled. Witnesses told police that the sled struck a curb and then collided with a tree.

The Frisco Police Department said they responded to the area of Majestic Gardens Drive and Killian Court around 2:30 p.m. CST for a reported accident.

Authorities said they found two 16-year-old girls with life-threatening injuries. They were both transported to the hospital where one died, and the other girl remains in critical condition, according to the police department.

At the time of the accident, about an inch of sleet was on the ground due to the historic winter storm moving through much of the country this weekend, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

The police department urges people to keep in mind that snow and ice can create extremely slippery surfaces and lead to serious or even deadly accidents.

"Please stay alert, stay indoors when possible and avoid any unnecessary outdoor activity until conditions improve. Your safety comes first," police said in a statement.

It's not the first death reported because of the winter storm. Also in Texas, a person died in the cold in Austin. In Arkansas, a person died, and several others sustained injuries due to the storm, according to the Saline County Arkansas Sheriff's Office.

And in Louisiana, two storm-related deaths were reported, bringing the storm's death toll to 5.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Frisco police at 972-292-6010. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

