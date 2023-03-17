Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Yosemite National Park to reopen weeks after being buried in 15 feet of snow

Yosemite National Park will be open with limited services during daylight hours only beginning Saturday, the National Park Service announced Friday. The park hopes to resume 24-hour availability Monday.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Multiple weeks of intense snowstorms have left many Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountain communities struggling to dig themselves out. 02:27

See California buried under staggering amounts of snow

Multiple weeks of intense snowstorms have left many Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountain communities struggling to dig themselves out.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. Yosemite National Park is set to reopen with limited operations this weekend after weeks of closure following essentially being buried in feet of snow from multiple winter storms.

The park will be open with limited services during daylight hours only beginning Saturday, the National Park Service announced Friday.

RIDICULOUS PHOTOS SHOW AFTERMATH OF 12 FEET OF SNOW IN CALIFORNIA'S SIERRA NEVADA

Park officials say only one main road will be accessible -- via Highway 140 and warn that while several miles of paved pedestrian paths are plowed, all hiking trails remain covered in snow.

  • Heavy Snow at Yosemite Park
    Image 1 of 11

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

  • FILE -Snow blankets Yosemite National Park in California, United States on February 23, 2023 as winter storm alerted in California.
    Image 2 of 11

    FILE -Snow blankets Yosemite National Park in California, United States on February 23, 2023 as winter storm alerted in California. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency)

  • Yosemite National Park
    Image 3 of 11

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Yosemite National Park will remain closed through at least Sunday, March 12.
    Image 4 of 11

    Yosemite National Park will remain closed through at least Sunday, March 12. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Yosemite National Park will remain closed through at least Sunday, March 12.
    Image 5 of 11

    Yosemite National Park will remain closed through at least Sunday, March 12. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Crews have been busy trying to dig out buildings from under feet of snow in Yosemite National Park.
    Image 6 of 11

    Crews have been busy trying to dig out buildings from under feet of snow in Yosemite National Park. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Crews can't keep up with the relentless barrage of storms that have buried the park in several feet of snow.
    Image 7 of 11

    Crews can't keep up with the relentless barrage of storms that have buried the park in several feet of snow. (Yosemite National Park)

  • v
    Image 8 of 11

    YOSEMITE, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Snow blankets Yosemite National Park in California, United States on February 23, 2023 as winter storm alerted in California. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency)

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 9 of 11

    YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Gas pumps are partially buried in snow, at a service station closed for the winter, after a series of atmospheric river storms on January 20, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Mario Tama)

  • Heavy Snow at Yosemite Park
    Image 10 of 11

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Heavy Snow at Yosemite Park
    Image 11 of 11

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

"Wear waterproof boots and traction devices as even plowed paths can be icy," park officials said.

More winter weather is in the forecast next week, but crews are hopeful Yosemite Valley can reopen to 24 hour status by Monday with limited overnight lodging.

"Campgrounds are still buried in snow and will not open immediately," officials added.

SEE IT: 35-FOOT TALL SKI LIFTS BURIED IN CRAZY DEEP SNOW IN CALIFORNIA

The park closed on Feb. 25 after succumbing to monster snowfalls that struck California's mountains. Crews measured 15 feet of new snow at Tuolumne Meadows which equates to 21 inches of liquid precipitation, the park said.

Crews had quite a mess to clean up, from clearing roads and buildings to repairing nearly two dozen slides. The park has experienced 22 rockslides, debris flows, and other slides along park roads, though most have been mitigated, crews said.

Tags
Loading.