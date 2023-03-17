Yosemite National Park to reopen weeks after being buried in 15 feet of snow

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. – Yosemite National Park is set to reopen with limited operations this weekend after weeks of closure following essentially being buried in feet of snow from multiple winter storms.

The park will be open with limited services during daylight hours only beginning Saturday, the National Park Service announced Friday.

RIDICULOUS PHOTOS SHOW AFTERMATH OF 12 FEET OF SNOW IN CALIFORNIA'S SIERRA NEVADA

Park officials say only one main road will be accessible -- via Highway 140 and warn that while several miles of paved pedestrian paths are plowed, all hiking trails remain covered in snow.

next Image 1 of 11

prev next Image 2 of 11

prev next Image 3 of 11

prev next Image 4 of 11

prev next Image 5 of 11

prev next Image 6 of 11

prev next Image 7 of 11

prev next Image 8 of 11

prev next Image 9 of 11

prev next Image 10 of 11

prev Image 11 of 11

"Wear waterproof boots and traction devices as even plowed paths can be icy," park officials said.

More winter weather is in the forecast next week, but crews are hopeful Yosemite Valley can reopen to 24 hour status by Monday with limited overnight lodging.

"Campgrounds are still buried in snow and will not open immediately," officials added.

SEE IT: 35-FOOT TALL SKI LIFTS BURIED IN CRAZY DEEP SNOW IN CALIFORNIA

The park closed on Feb. 25 after succumbing to monster snowfalls that struck California's mountains. Crews measured 15 feet of new snow at Tuolumne Meadows which equates to 21 inches of liquid precipitation, the park said.

Crews had quite a mess to clean up, from clearing roads and buildings to repairing nearly two dozen slides. The park has experienced 22 rockslides, debris flows, and other slides along park roads, though most have been mitigated, crews said.