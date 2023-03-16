SEE IT: 35-foot tall ski lifts buried in crazy deep snow in California

BEAR VALLEY, Calif. – Now, this is crazy deep snow.

"We've had a heck of a season," said Eric Wilcox with the Bear Valley Ski Patrol in California.

The resort recently shared a photo showing a member of the ski patrol standing level with a ski lift line that typically stands 35 feet off the ground.

"Usually we're trying to keep that snow down, so we can continue to operate the chair. But yeah, I've never seen anything like that," Wilcox added.

Multiple rounds of atmospheric river storms have swept through the Golden State these past few weeks, bringing a deluge of rain and snow to the now-drenched region.

So far, there have been 623 inches of snow recorded at Bear Valley with more to come. The city is just 17 inches away from surpassing its all-time record of 639 inches set in 1982-83.

"It's a huge job to deal with, but it's totally exciting, and we're having a lot of fun with it up here," Wilcox said.

Ironically, the resort is well known for making its own snow.

The resort said as it continues to dig out, it hopes to see both the Koala and Grizzly lifts come back online, but they are still out for another day or so as the volume of snow is weighing its hand into the mix.